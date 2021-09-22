CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Expects Conservatorship to End 'This Fall'

By Gene Maddaus
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears’ lawyer told a judge on Wednesday that he expects that her conservatorship will be terminated “completely and inevitably” this fall. In a court filing, attorney Mathew Rosengart reiterated that his top priority, however, is removing her father, Jamie Spears, from the role of conservator of her estate, which has given him control over her contracts and finances for the last 13 years. Rosengart is urging Judge Brenda Penny to replace him on Sept. 29 with someone who could handle the job on a “temporary, short-term” basis.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Jamie Spears reportedly wants $2 million to step down as Britney's conservator

According to Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, her father is trying to weasel an additional $2 million away from the pop star before he agrees to step down as her conservator. You see, Jamie Spears filed legal documents in early August saying he intended to step aside as his daughter's guardian. But he provided no timeline for doing so, instead saying he'd work with the court to ensure an "orderly transition to a new conservator." It wasn't exactly the "Britney is free" moment her fans hoped for.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Oops! She’s Posting Again: Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram

UPDATE (9/20): Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deleting her account. The singer reactivated her account with some photographs from a recent trip to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ,” Spears wrote. “I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) ** Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Attorneys#End This Fall#Variety S Newsletter
Variety

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Documentary to Premiere Tonight on FX and Hulu

Another Britney Spears documentary is releasing very soon. “Controlling Britney Spears,” a follow-up to FX and Hulu’s “Framing Britney Spears” from earlier this year, is releasing tonight, Sept. 24, at 10 p.m. ET. The New York Times and director Samantha Stark return to offer more bombshell information regarding Spears’ conservatorship that has been in place over her life for the past 13 years. The original “Framing Britney Spears” doc, which was nominated for two Emmys, helped kick off an outpouring of support for Spears amid her conservatorship legal battle. Now, the follow-up promises allegations from insiders with direct knowledge of Spears’ daily...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Review: NYT Documentary Rehashes Trauma to Create Further Exploitation

Every time I think of Britney Spears I can’t help but think of Marilyn Monroe. Like Spears, Monroe was underestimated, abused, and her image remains so heavily exploited that her face is on everything from t-shirts to promoting rehab centers (which you, too, can see every time you travel down Hollywood Boulevard). And while Spears might be inching ever closer to winning the freedom that’s eluded her for the last 13 years, the amount of content that’s being created in her leadup to freedom still feels…scummy? Case in point: The surprise release of the continuation of The New York Times Presents...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Framing Britney Spears’ Follow-Up Doc to Release Tonight

The New York Times, FX and Hulu are set to release a follow-up documentary to Framing Britney Spears, titled Controlling Britney Spears, which is slated to premiere tonight, just days ahead of the release of a secret Netflix documentary about the conservatorship and a high-profile hearing on the arrangement. The project, directed by Samantha Stark with Liz Day as a supervising producer and reporter, explores new allegations from insiders with knowledge of Spears’ daily life inside the conservatorship. It’s set to premiere tonight at 10 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu. The documentary highlights how the conservatorship has “controlled” Spears’ life, according...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Trick Daddy's Ex-Wife Addresses His "Eat The Booty" Remarks

Everyone is talking about Trick Daddy's comments on a recent episode of Drink Champs, where he told N.O.R.E. that he enjoys having his salad tossed. The remarks have elicited reactions from his fans, other artists, including Tank, and so many others. "Women eat the booty, too," said the Florida rapper....
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy