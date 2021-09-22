Britney Spears Expects Conservatorship to End 'This Fall'
Britney Spears’ lawyer told a judge on Wednesday that he expects that her conservatorship will be terminated “completely and inevitably” this fall. In a court filing, attorney Mathew Rosengart reiterated that his top priority, however, is removing her father, Jamie Spears, from the role of conservator of her estate, which has given him control over her contracts and finances for the last 13 years. Rosengart is urging Judge Brenda Penny to replace him on Sept. 29 with someone who could handle the job on a “temporary, short-term” basis.www.middletownpress.com
