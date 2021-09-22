CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Administrative Assistant in the Development Office Position Available

By Roxie Bell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenyon College is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the position of Administrative Assistant in the Development Office. The starting rate of pay for this full-time position with benefits is $16.35 per hour. Benefits include competitive medical, dental and vision packages; generous paid vacation, sick and personal time; tuition remission benefits for dependents attending college within the GLCA consortium; and flexible remote work options.

