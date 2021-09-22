Administrative Assistant in the Development Office Position Available

High school or equivalent (Preferred) Maintain feeds and speeds as outlined on Production Worksheets; check parts being produced to ensure they meet the requirements of the blueprints, drawing, Quality Control and Production order; record and maintain charts and reading as required by Quality Control Manuals and publications, Inspection Instruction Sheets or as directed by Management; advise Group Leader and/or Management of operational or quality problems; abide by all Safety Rules and Policies; change material coils as required, using available equipment and/or other personnel when needed; keep equipment, gages, measuring devices and area clean and orderly; assist, train and instruct other operators as required; perform any reasonable task as directed by Group Leader and /or Management.

