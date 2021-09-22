CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Hilton Hoping To Get An Opportunity To Hit Tough Ben Roethlisberger On Sunday

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Heinz Field, and that means we’ll get to see cornerback Mike Hilton for the first time in a different uniform. Hilton, who signed a four-year $24 million contract with the Bengals this past offseason as an unrestricted free agent, is expected to play in the slot on Sunday against the Steelers, and that means he’ll likely be asked to blitz quarterback Ben Roethlisberger some throughout the contest.

steelersdepot.com

