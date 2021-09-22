Mike Hilton Hoping To Get An Opportunity To Hit Tough Ben Roethlisberger On Sunday

For the debut of a new offense with a lot of turnover along the offensive line and the skill positions, as well as on the coaching staff, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive debut on Sunday against a good Buffalo Bills defense, on the road, could have certainly gone worse. While they were forced to punt on every drive in the first half, and they stalled in the red zone a couple of times in the second, they did score on every meaningful possession following halftime as they began to find a rhythm.

