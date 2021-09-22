CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Martin DB5 'No Time to Die' Edition takes 007 to the tikes

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast August, The Little Car Company introduced the Aston Martin DB5 Junior. It was a two-thirds-scale replica of the life-sized item, with an electric powertrain in place of the inline-six, made for kids whose leases were up on their Little Tikes Cars and wanted to get into something more mature. A year later, with the new James Bond film No Time to Die finally reaching theaters at the end of this month, The Little Car Company (TLC) has rolled out a DB5 Junior No Time to Die Edition in its sales garage. Working with Aston Martin, Eon Productions, and Bond film special effects supervisor Chris Corbould, the newest little Aston gets more power and a host of gadgets.

Daniel Craig
