CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Roots N Blues artist Brittney Spencer finds community in country music

Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most enduring country songs exist at a crossroads. There, whether relaying a personal story or inhabiting a character, the singer stares down a choice. Calling on history and listening to their heart, they head in a direction, hoping for the best against three or four chords. Brittney Spencer knows...

www.columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryfancast.com

Forever Country Music Video Features 30 Top Country Music Artists

The Forever Country Music video celebrates 50 years of the CMA Awards and features 30 of the Top Country Music artists. The Forever Country Music Video and mashup song was released on September 16, 2016 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country songs chart. The song celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards event that honors top Country Music artists each year. As a tribute to the enduring CMA awards show, 30 of country music’s top artists joined forces to produce “Forever Country” is an epic mash-up as a medley of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” and Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” The music video director was Joseph Kahn (Grammy winning director of Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood”) and the producer was Shane McAnally.
MUSIC
Nashville Scene

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Brittney Spencer, More Sing Out for Humphreys County

Just a few weeks ago, severe flooding devastated Humphreys County and the town of Waverly, claiming the lives of 20 Tennesseans and destroying more than 200 homes. Monday night, a sold-out crowd packed into the Grand Ole Opry House for Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising, a benefit concert for those affected by the disaster with proceeds going to United Way of Humphreys County.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
stlmag.com

For Roots N Blues owners, the festival is about more than music

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lennon Stella's music kept Roots N Blues festival co-owner Shay Jasper running. “She was this voice that kept me thinking, ‘If I could just make it to that tree, if I could just make it to the next mile.’ It was this feeling of empowerment that was pumping through my headphones,” she says. “I think coming full circle and seeing her on the stage that Tracy and I are producing is going to be a treat for me.”
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Merry Clayton
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Beyonce
Person
Natalie Hemby
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Maren Morris
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Columbia’s Roots N Blues Festival returns, boasting a stellar – and all-female – lineup

Like pretty much everything else in 2020, Columbia, Missouri’s Roots N Blues Festival was swept away by the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s back Sept. 24-26, boasting a stellar lineup of artists from all quadrants of the Americana music firmament: Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples and Brandi Carlile are headliners of the three-day event held in Columbia’s Stephens Lake Park. Support acts include Mickey Guyton, Larkin Poe, Lennon Stella, Tank and the Bangas, Natalie Hemby, Shemekia Copeland, Joseph, Betty Who, and others.
COLUMBIA, MO
soultracks.com

R.I.P. jazz and R&B great Leonard "Doc" Gibbs

(September 16, 2021) Tonight we mourn the passing of a musical great. Leonard “Doc” Gibbs has been a mainstay in soul and jazz for a half century, and gathered another audience entirely as the musical director on the Emeril television show, staring chef Emeril Lagasse. Fresh out of the Pennsylvania...
MUSIC
KBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1973, Tom T. Hall recorded “I Love” at midday at the Mercury Custom Studios in Nashville. Today in 1986, Reba McEntire’s “Little Rock” checks in at #1 on the Billboard country singles list. Today in 1996, LeAnn Rimes sang “Blue” in her first appearance on the Grand Ole...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Roots Music#Soul Music#Cma Music Festival#Highwomen#Roots N Blues#Rolling Stones
KPEL 96.5

10 Reasons to Celebrate Johnny Cash’s Legend

JR Cash was born in Kingsland, Ark., on Feb. 26, 1932, as the fourth of seven children to Ray and Carrie Cash; it wasn't until he signed with Sun Records in 1955 that he adopted the stage name of Johnny Cash. Now, more than six decades later, Cash is nothing less than a national treasure and an absolute legend in not just the country genre but music as a whole.
CELEBRITIES
thecountrynote.com

Unsuspecting Country Music Artist Sings Opening Song in Upcoming Film “Cry Macho”

Will Banister Recounts How Clint Eastwood Made His Day. Nashville, TN — The September release of Clint Eastwood’s much anticipated new movie, “Cry Macho,” holds the potential of skyrocketing one young indie county artist into stardom. Will Banister is just a good ole boy from Portales, New Mexico, raised about 20 miles from the Texas state line. He is an indie country music artist whose wholly traditional sound and deep-throated croon have lured millions of music fans to his vast storehouse of online videos. From his original songs to live performances to covers of some of his favorite songs, it’s clear that people have taken quick notice of this modern day classic, and they just want to hear him sing. As luck would have it, Clint Eastwood has become one of those people, so much so that he enlisted Banister to record the song “Find A New Home” for inclusion in his new film.
NASHVILLE, TN
Columbia Daily Tribune

Where are these Roots N Blues festival alumni now?

When the 2021 Roots N Blues festival arrives Sept. 24-26 in Stephens Lake Park, it will usher a number of returning artists on stage. Brandi Carlile, Mavis Staples, Shemekia Copeland and a number of local acts are among those to enjoy a sort of homecoming at the festival. Roots N...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Columbia Daily Tribune

Sister band Larkin Poe brings electric colors to Roots N Blues

Sister band Larkin Poe brings an electric palette to every song it plays. Seizing the microphone and playing a rocksteady guitar, Rebecca Lovell supplies the harder, darker colors — shades of black and blue, deep purples. Sliding across the frets of lap steel and resonator guitars, Megan Lovell offers earth tones; far from muted, her playing rises like holy smoke from a forest fire.
ROCK MUSIC
Columbia Daily Tribune

Predicting this year's Roots N Blues festival MVPs

Each year, as the Roots N Blues festival approaches, I survey the lineup for potential MVPs (most valuable players). Who will make the festival memorable in surprising, satisfying ways?. It's easy to pencil in the headliners or flashiest acts. But, often it's not the household names and fleeting highs that...
FESTIVAL
Columbia Daily Tribune

University of Missouri grad Sheryl Crow flies home for Roots N Blues festival

History and legend team to tell us that homecoming was invented at the University of Missouri. Sheryl Crow might just perfect the tradition Sunday night. The 1984 MU graduate will return to her college town and home state this week, headlining the 2021 edition of Roots N Blues. The three-day festival, which begins in Stephens Lake Park on Friday evening, also features the likes of Brandi Carlile, Mavis Staples, Lennon Stella and Betty Who.
ENTERTAINMENT
University of Denver Clarion

Local artist spotlight: Pink Fuzz finds their footing in the music scene

Home of The Fray, Jake Schepps, The Samples and a handful of other folk, pop, bluegrass and reggae bands, it is safe to say that Boulder, CO, has a handful of genres to offer when it comes to local bands. Yet siblings John and Lulu Demitro felt something was missing when they began Pink Fuzz in 2018.
BOULDER, CO
therapidian.org

St. Cecilia Music Center brings Blue Grass and Mandolin Master Sam Bush to Grand Rapids on October 6 to begin an exciting 2021 - 2022 Season of Live Performances with International Folk, Jazz and Chamber Music Artists

Mandolin New Grass Artist Sam Bush will mesmerize West Michigan on October 6 at 7:30 p.m. when he kicks off SCMC’s 2021-2022 Season and the Acoustic Café Folk Series. The October concert with the Sam Bush Band marks St. Cecilia Music Center’s restart of live concerts with a live audience after 19-months of closure during the Covid-19 pandemic.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Daily Comet

12 Black artists shaping country music’s future

In this second installment of Hallowed Sound, journalists from the USA TODAY Network examine the state of race in country music, scour the South in search of untold stories and shine a light on a new, eclectic generation of Black artists. They hail from Texas, New Jersey, England, Quebec and...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Temptations Celebrate 60th Anniversary With New Smokey Robinson-Penned Song

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Temptations, and they’re marking the occasion with the release of the new Smokey Robinson-penned song “Is It Gonna Be Yes or No.” It will appear on their upcoming Temptations 60 LP, and you can hear it right now. Robinson wrote many of the Temptations’ most enduring songs, including “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” This new song was executive-produced by Otis Williams, the sole founding members of the Temptations still in the group, and features keyboardist Dave Garfield, bassist Freddie Washington, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy