Well, that went as bad as it could’ve. If you like predictability, congratulations because Thursday’s “Big Brother 23” double eviction delivered that in spades. Tiffany was evicted as expected, and just when there was a glimmer of hope that there could be a shake-up after Azah won HOH, she destroyed all of that by nominating Hannah, who was going to leave regardless of who she was next to because bros before hos. Azah effectively handed Xavier the $750,000. We should just fast-forward to the finale because the script is already written. Feeds returned after the East Coast airing, not the West...

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO