CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Duplicitous conduct’ earns Fortnite extended App Store ban

By Ed Hardy
Cult of Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first phase of the legal war between Apple and Epic Games is over, and a Federal court agreed with the game developer in some of the major points in their lawsuit. But Apple refuses to reinstate Fortnite and other Epic titles to its App Store during the appeals process.

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Fortnite Houseparty app is shutting down

Epic Games will be shutting down Fortnite’s video chat app Houseparty in October. It has already been removed from app stores and can no longer be downloaded. In a blog post, Epic says that the Houseparty team is “working on creating new ways to have meaningful and authentic social interactions at metaverse scale across the Epic Games family.”
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Apple Bans Fortnite From iOS App Store With Big Claim of ‘Contractual Right’

In a move that should come to no surprise, Apple effectively banned Epic Games’ Fortnite for the foreseeable future with the court’s blessing. In another legal move in the battle between Apple v. Epic Games, the tech giant elected to “not consider any further requests for reinstatement” regarding Fortnite‘s return to the App Store.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#The App Store
pymnts.com

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: China Demands ‘Walled Gardens’ Opened; Fortnite Still Banned From South Korea App Store

Here’s the latest news from the technology industry, which is coming under increasing global scrutiny. Facebook Blasts Britain’s Concerns About Its Giphy Acquisition. Facebook defended its Giphy acquisition and said it’s not planning to sell the company in its response to Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), after the British regulator pointed to access and competition concerns that would come out of the social media platforms getting together.
WORLD
wmleader.com

Apple won’t let ‘Fortnite’ back on the App Store until all court appeals are exhausted

Apple has told Epic Games it will onto the iOS or macOS App Stores until the outcome of the lawsuit between the two is finalized. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney shared communications between the two sides, in which Apple said it won’t consider reinstating Epic’s developer program account “until the district court’s judgment becomes final and nonappealable.”
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Apple will block Fortnite from the iOS App Store for as long as they can

Following the ruling in the Epic vs. Apple lawsuit over in-app payment methods in Fortnite, Apple has now stated quite definitively that they will not reinstate Epic’s developer program account, and will not reconsider the matter until such a time that all of the possible appeals have run their course through the US courts. This, per Epic boss Tim Sweeney’s tweets on the matter, could take up to 5 years to occur.
VIDEO GAMES
Trusted Reviews

Epic Games and Fortnite could be 5 years from App Store return

Epic Games believes it could be five years before Fortnite and its other titles are granted a return to the App Store. Despite a recent court decision compelling Apple to allow developers like Epic Games to allow their own payment mechanisms, following an intense legal battle, Apple isn’t reversing its decision to remove Fortnite from its digital storefront.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
SVG

The Real Reason Fortnite Just Got Banned By Apple

The long court battle between Epic Games and Apple has certainly been an eye-opening one, but the latest development in the case may be the most shocking yet. Just last week, the case was seemingly concluded, with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issuing a permanent injunction against Apple, stating that the tech giant must allow alternate forms of in-app purchases. Loyal fans will recall that "Fortnite" was removed from the App Store when the company attempted to roll out its own payment system that would allow itself and players to circumvent Apple's 30% processing fee. Meanwhile, Epic Games has been ordered to pay 30% of all revenue earned through its new payment system since its inception, which added up to a pretty hefty sum. While it appeared as though both parties had reached an understanding, it appears as though things are only getting worse for "Fortnite."
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Apple Bans 'Fortnite' From App Store, Says Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, on Wednesday said that Apple has barred Fortnite from the App Store until all court appeals in its legal battle have ended, a process which could take years. “Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until...
VIDEO GAMES
Cult of Mac

No way back from iOS 14.8 as Apple stops signing earlier firmware

It’s no longer possible to downgrade to iOS or iPadOS 14.7.1 if you’ve already updated your iPhone or iPad to a newer version of Apple’s firmware. Cupertino stopped signing the update, first rolled out in July, after releasing iOS and iPadOS 15 to everyone on Monday. The move prevents users from reverting to the earlier build, but it won’t affect devices still running iOS 14.7.1.
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Post

Apple says ‘Fortnite’ can’t return to the App Store until Epic v. Apple verdict is final

One of the biggest remaining questions after U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled on the attention-grabbing Epic Games v. Apple trial is what would happen to the video game “Fortnite.” The game has been banned by Apple from its App Store ever since August of 2020, when Epic first introduced a way for players to pay the developer directly, bypassing the tech giant’s requirement for a 30 percent revenue cut.
VIDEO GAMES
KIMT

Apple denies Fortnite a return to the App Store

Apple will not allow Fortnite back on its devices until its legal battle with the video game's maker, Epic Games, has fully concluded, potentially delaying the game's return to iPhones by several years. A lawyer for Apple said the company "has exercised its discretion not to reinstate Epic's developer program...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Apple blacklists Epic, won't allow Fortnite back on the App Store

A ruling earlier this month in the Epic v Apple case initially looked to be very positive for Epic: It scored an important victory in its lawsuit against Apple when the court declared that Apple cannot prevent app developers from linking to external purchase and payment systems, which is a very big deal. Most of the ruling actually went Apple's way, though, including that Apple does not have a monopoly on mobile games, that it has a right to collect fees on in-app purchases, and—this is the big one—a declaration that the contract between Epic and Apple was valid and enforceable—and that Epic knowingly broke it.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Epic's Tim Sweeney Explodes After Apple Refuses To Allow Fortnite Back Into The App Store

A court ruling earlier this month wasn't a decisive victory for either Apple or Epic Games regarding the pair's legal battle over App Store payments. While Epic scored a win in allowing app developers to choose alternative payment methods for in-app purchases, it also had to pay Apple 30 percent of its revenues for directing iOS users to the Epic Direct Payment System.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Why Is Fortnite Banned From Apple?

Despite sort of winning the lawsuit against the tech giant, Fortnite is still banned from the Apple Store since August 2020. Why is that? Well, the lawsuit Epic Games filed against Apple resulted in a bit more than they expected. To know why, we’d have to go back to the beginning.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Fortnite likely isn’t coming back to the App Store anytime soon

And yet… It seems that legalese will once again get in the way of the battle royale. In a. today from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, communications between him and Apple’s legal team seem to cement that Apple has no interest in bringing Fortnite back while Epic continues to appeal the court’s recent decision, a process Sweeney estimates could keep Fortnite out of the App Store for another five years or more.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy