CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TrueLayer Joins 'Unicorn Club' as Fresh Funding Chases Open Banking Opps in Europe

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Global open banking platform TrueLayer joined the unicorn club this week, as its new $1 billion valuation points to both the opportunity and enthusiasm surrounding open banking in Europe. The $130 million funding round, which was led by Tiger Management with participation from payments giant Stripe, will allow the U.K.-based...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Pagero, Facevalue Team on eInvoicing

Cloud-based eInvoicing company Pagero and FinTech startup Facevalue will partner to help companies grow in terms of digitization of invoicing procedures, according to a press release. “We believe this partnership will open many opportunities for businesses to streamline and optimize their accounts receivable processes,” said Pagero Partner Manager for BeNeLux...
BUSINESS
pymnts

UK FinTech Wise Aims to Lower Money Transfer Fees in Australia

Wise, a digital money transfer platform, is joining Australia’s New Payments Platform (NPP) in a move designed to let transfers be settled in the country quicker and at less cost, Reuters reported. Wise will become a direct participant and shareholder in the NPP, CEO Kristo Käärman told Reuters. Joining the...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Banks Capturing Coalition Loyalty Programs Could Be the Key to Get UK SMBs Over the Single Merchant Loyalty Setback

Loyalty programs and other special offerings are popular in the U.K., where 76% of all consumers receive regular rewards or discounts from at least one of the businesses with which they shop. This was among the findings in a recent PYMNTS report, Making Loyalty Work For Small Businesses, published in collaboration with U.K.-based software firm Pollinate.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Banking#European Union#Swedish Open#Mastercard#The Unicorn Club#Tiger Management#Stripe#Api#Cbi#Eu#British#Visa#Fintechs#Finicity#Danish
pymnts

UK Education Lender Prodigy Finance Could Replicate the Success of US-based SoFi Technologies

The further education market is growing apace, and it should come as no surprise that the associated student loan business is capturing major investor interest. Launched in 2007, the U.K.-based startup Prodigy Finance recently secured $750 million in financing from North American investment giants, helping it to offer more loans to foreign student borrowers who are underserved by traditional lenders and typically require a co-signer or credit history to qualify for a loan in their country of study.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Lloyds Lifts Contactless Spending Limits

Starting next month, customers of three Lloyds Banking Group institutions will be able to set their own contactless spending limits. According to reports, the change will coincide with the U.K.’s increase of the national transaction limit to £100 (US$137), which is scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 15. The...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Delivery Hero Pours $200M Into German Grocery Firm Gorillas Technologies

Delivery Hero has plans to invest in Germany’s Gorillas Technologies, a grocery startup, as part of a $1 billion funding round, according to Bloomberg Thursday (Sept. 23). The new financing, per unnamed sourced quoted by Bloomberg, will value Gorillas at around $3 billion after the end of the deal. Delivery Hero will invest around $200 million, per the report.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fintech
pymnts

TreviPay Will Power Flowfy’s B2B Fashion Trade Credit Platform

Global FinTech TreviPay on Friday (Sept. 24) announced that it’s jumping into the U.S. fashion market as the API provider behind the trade credit offering for online B2B fashion and apparel service platform Flowfy. Through the pairing, TreviPay will enable FlowPay, a digital payment process that is sold to fashion...
BUSINESS
pymnts

UnionPay, S2M Team for Digital Financial Inclusion in Africa

China’s UnionPay International and Australia’s S2M have joined forces to accelerate digital financial inclusion across the African continent, the companies announced in a joint press release on Friday (Sept. 24). Commenting on the partnership, S2M Group Vice President Mohamed Amarti said the firms will “continue to meet the African ecosystem...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Shopify Eyes Digital Main Street, Affirm Debuts Adaptive Checkout and Robinhood Exploring Crypto Wallet Top This Week’s News

In this week’s news, we saw healthcare patients push for more clarity on payment options. And Paypal announced its super-app. The Weekender is here to catch you up. PayPal’s New Super-App Positioned to Deliver Next-Level Connected Experience. PayPal announced Tuesday (Sept. 21) it’s launching its much-anticipated new super-app, which market...
INTERNET
pymnts

China ‘Blanket’ Crypto Ban Paves Way for CBDCs

In China, there has been the continuing crackdown on cryptocurrencies … and now, perhaps with some finality, the hammer falls. We’re referring, of course, to the central bank’s Friday (Sept. 24) announcement that all cryptocurrency-related transactions, including bitcoin, are illegal. There is not much room for interpretation here, in the...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Banking M&A Activity On a Hot Streak Again

M&A activity is heating up substantially after a pandemic pause, with the latest deal involving Valley National Bancorp’s acquisition of Bank Leumi announced Thursday (Sept. 23). In a statement, Valley said, “With approximately 20% of revenue coming from non-interest sources, the combination with Bank Leumi will increase Valley’s revenue diversity....
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Hovde Group analyst sees regional bank M&A revival in California

Hovde Group analyst Ben Gerlinger on Friday said BayCom Corp. , Sierra Bancorp , California Bancorp and RBB Bancorp appear to be best positioned to outperform peers amid an uptick in mergers and acquisitions among banks in the California market. "Following more than a decade of under-punching rival geographies in both number of deals and total assets acquired, California-based bank M&A is once again alive and well," Gerlinger said in a research note. "More importantly, as the industry comes to grips with the necessity of bulking up asset bases in order to spread ever-increasing technology costs across a larger balance sheet, deal pricing/structure and the pro forma strategy is likely to separate the would-be winners from the rest of the pack." He views RBB Bancorp as undervalued relative to its peers because of its expected loan growth, stable net interest margin, re-acceleration of organic growth and potential M&A opportunities. California BanCorp drew praise from Gerlinger for its organic growth path and improvement in its margins. RBB Bancorp shares are up 61% so far this year and California BanCorp is up 10.9%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is up 25.6%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pymnts

MODO, Spreedly Join Forces to Bolster Digital Banking in Argentina

In an effort to help consumers in Argentina connect all of their bank accounts and cards in one location, payments integration platform Spreedly will support digital wallet firm MODO’s more than 35 bank partners across Argentina, the companies announced in a recent press release. Argentina-based MODO offers money transfers, money...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Airbnb’s Data Sharing, Rental ‘Blacklist’ Signal Drive to Secure Platforms

The connected economy leads to the (data) sharing economy — which leads to a safer economy, for consumers and especially for platforms. News came this week that, per comments made by Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky to Bloomberg TV, the online marketplace would be “absolutely” willing to share information on listings that are deemed dangerous — and would share that data with rival platforms.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Spain's PortAvertura World to Take Bitcoin at Hotels Next Season; Asset Manager Cobo Nets $40 for DeFi Infrastructure

PortAventura World, a resort possessing Europe’s most theme parks and six hotels, is creating software so guests can use cryptocurrency to pay, according to a press release. The project will be rolled out in the beginning of 2022 as the six hotels have their receptions. Guests will be able to pay with crypto if they want and “will be able to carry out their transactions in a flexible, simple and secure way by using bitcoin,” which was chosen as the digital currency to be accepted in the early stages of the project, the release stated.
LIFESTYLE
pymnts

Customer Engagement Firm Gupshup Buys RCS Platform Dotgo

Gupshup, which works in conversational messaging, has acquired Dotgo, a rich communications services (RCS) business messaging firm from New Jersey, according to a Thursday (Sept. 23) press release. Dotgo has created programs like the RichOTP, the RichSMS, Bot Store and Messaging as a Platform (MaaP), the release stated. The company...
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy