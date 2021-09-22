CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order from Tabletz LLC. Tabletz LLC...

