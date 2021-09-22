CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden County, NJ

$1,000 Reward Offered In Camden County Murder Case

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19V3N6_0c4hA20400

Authorities are offering $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection with the July homicide of 53-year-old South Jersey resident Edward Dupont.

Dupont was riding his bicycle near 7th and Pine Streets in Camden when he was struck by an unidentified man and hit his head on the pavement shortly after 9:10 a.m. on July 6, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said in a release.

Dupont, of Camden, lost consciousness and was taken to Cooper Hospital before succumbing to his injuries July 25, Mayer said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lance Merrill at 609-789-3766 or Camden County Police Detective Edward Gonzalez at (856) 757-7042.

Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Girl Dies In Trenton Shooting

A young girl died in a Trenton shooting Saturday, authorities said.Gunfire ran out on the first block of Bellevue Avenue around 6:45 p.m., striking the girl and two others, the Mercer County prosecutor’s office said.The girl -- reportedly 12 -- was pronounced dead at the hospital.None of the victim…
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Camden County, NJ
Government
County
Camden County, NJ
Daily Voice

Prosecutor Probes Hit-Run Jersey City Crash

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left at least one person seriously injured.The two-car incident occurred at Old Bergen Road and Greenville Avenue at 8:48 p.m.Police were looking for a pickup truck that fled east on Linden towards Ocean Ave.Initial pol…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Known As 'Dutch' Admits To Distributing Heroin

A Fairfield County man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute in federal court.Kevin Lucas, aka "Dutch, age 61, of Bridgeport, made his plea on Tuesday, Sept. 21, said Leonard C Boyle, acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.According to court documents and …
Daily Voice

NJ Jail Mistakenly Releases Robbery Suspect Wanted In Ohio

An Ohio robbery suspect "walked out" of a New Jersey jail after appearing in court on a local charge, authorities said.The Mercer County Correctional Center mistakenly released the inmate, the county said in a statement Friday. Clark Green Jr., 54, was set free about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Trenton, …
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#South Jersey#Police#Dupont#Cooper Hospital
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck In South Jersey

A bicyclist was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Atlantic County, authorities said.The collision occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday on East Black Horse Pike at South Cologne Avenue in Hamilton, initial reports said.The crash victim was taken to AtlanticCare Medical Center, City Divisio…
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Fugitive Sought In Shooting

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an Atlantic City shooting.At 3:23 a.m. Friday, Atlantic City police were called to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, after someone walked into the emergency department with a gunshot wound.The unid…
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

CT Felon Caught With '.38 Special,' Feds Say

A Connecticut man pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.Allen Evans, age 35, of Hartford, made the plea on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in New Haven, said Leonard C Boyle, Acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.According to court documents and statements…
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Firefighters Douse Apartment Blaze In Camden County

Heavy fire ripped through a South Jersey apartment, authorities said.All hands were called to the 6 p.m. blaze Friday at 707 E. Clements Bridge Road in Runnemede, Camden County, initial reports said.Quint 75 responded and a search for residents and pets was handled by Squad 75. The fire was quickly…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
133K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy