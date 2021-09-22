CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TPT Global Tech's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Partners with Grenada's St. Augustine Medical Services (SAMS) to Provide Comprehensive Covid Testing Capabilities in Grenada

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

TPT Delivers First 'QuikLAB' Covid Testing Lab and Will Deploy 'QuikPASS' Check and Verify Passport Platform in Conjunction with SAMS Testing Capabilities Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

Terminus CEO Victor AI at CLSA: A Future City is a Moveable Feast

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Victor AI, Founder and CEO of Terminus Group, was invited to CLSA Investors' Forum, where he shared the company's vision of a future city - AI CITY, and elaborated on the concept of 'mobility, sustainability, and opportunity', three key elements of a future city, using the company's recent partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai as an example.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Autonio, SingularityDAO Sign AI Licensing Deal

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / The Autonio Foundation and SingularityDAO this week signed a new licensing deal that will broaden and deepen their existing technology and ecosystem partnership and accelerate their joint research into decentralized artificial intelligence. Under this new strategic arrangement, SingularityDAO and Autonio will...
ENGINEERING
buffalonynews.net

Qualcomm keen to work with India on 5G technology

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a good meeting with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and noted that India has the scale for ambitious projects, sources said. Amon expressed enthusiasm to work with India on ambitious digital transformation programmes including in 5G, PM WANI and others....
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Alterola Biotech Inc. Confirms Key Executive Appointment Joining the Board

LIVERPOOL, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / The Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Alterola Biotech Inc , (OTC PINK:ABTI, ) or (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Mr. Hunter Land ('Mr. Land') has been appointed as a Director of the Company as of September 22, 2021. Mr. Land, aged 37, is concurrently the Vice President of Translational Research (USA), having officially joined the company on September 1, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
buffalonynews.net

Terminus Group Inaugurates Its MENA Headquarters in Dubai

Dubai, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Terminus Group has officially inaugurated its first MENA headquarters in Dubai. The inauguration ceremony connected the MENA headquarters with the Beijing and Chongqing headquarters of the company. Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chief Technology Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Nadimeh Mehra, the Vice President of District 2020, joined Victor AI, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Terminus Group over the cloud to witness the moment.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

As Covid Delta Variant Continues Rising, TPT Global's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Expands Caribbean Presence with New Testing Capabilities in Grenada

Company Set to Open 'QuikLAB™' Covid Testing Lab and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport Platform Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCQB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary TPT MedTech www.tptmedtech.com is expanding its Point of Care (POC) operations in the Caribbean with the introduction of its services in Grenada. With the Covid Delta variant continuing its rise globally, TPT's operations will include Covid testing through the availability of its 'QuikLAB™' and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport technology platform to tourists, local citizens, and government agencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
suasnews.com

360iSR and Canadian UAVs partner to provide comprehensive UAS operations training spearheading global Programme

New centre of excellence in Canada provides template for global multi-domain UAS training and operational capabilities for international roll-out Joint announcement: Calgary, AB, Canada and London, UK: September 2021: 360iSR and Canadian UAVs have agreed to jointly offer the most comprehensive Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Operations Training on the market globally.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
clevelandstar.com

TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!

TPT's APP provides a unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced its SAAS (Software as a Service) Division's Gaming Social Media App 'VOICOPS' is now LIVE and available in perfect time for Amazon's Medieval New World video game! 'VOICOPS' is the company's first gaming-focused APP and provides REAL-TIME Looking-for-Group (LFG) function and a speedy way for gamers to group-up live in our App with live audio chat 'Chat ROOMS'. The VOICOPS Gaming Social Media App also allows for unlimited users to join the audience mode to listen-in on the action from each team. 'VOICOPS' features several built-in social media functions for gamers to post articles, videos of game-play, and direct links to YouTube videos.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
The Associated Press

New Relic Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Global Research on Observability

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021-- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, released the findings of its 2021 Observability Forecast. The survey of nearly 1,300 software engineers, developers and IT leaders uncovered that while 90% of respondents believe observability is important and strategic to their business—and 94% believe it to be strategic to their role—just 26% noted mature observability practices within their business. Recognizing the importance of closing that gap, 81% of C-Suite executives expect to increase their observability budget in the coming year with 20% expecting budgets to increase significantly.
SOFTWARE
Observer

CDC Adds Belize, Grenada and 8 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning List

The CDC has added 10 new destinations to its highest “Level 4” COVID-19 travel warning list, including the Caribbean islands of Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases updated travel guidance every week; a destination is designated as having a Level 4 “very high” level of transmission if 500 or more new cases are recorded per 100,000 people over a 28-day period. Americans are advised to avoid travel to any locales within the Level 4 category.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

International PEO Service Market Worldwide Top Players Revenue, Forecasts To 2027| Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Acumen International, ELEMENTS GLOBAL SERVICES, EuroDev, Globalization Partners

A new informative report titled as "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global International PEO Service Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities And Competitive Landscape In 2021, Forecast to 2027" has recently published by ResearchMoz to its humongous database which helps to shape the future of the businesses by making well-informed business decisions. On the basis of recent developments and past data, the report prophesies future revenue, growth, and trend of the International PEO Service Market. This information is represented in curves, tables, margins, pie charts. Additionally, it emphasizes on faster growing segments and emerging trends in the market.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

'Cowin certificates to have full DOB'

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): People who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccines and want to travel abroad will have a CoWin vaccination certificate with their full date of birth, as per Dr. RS Sharma, the CEO of National Health Authority (NHA). The date will follow the "yyyy-mm-dd"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sams#Tpt#Pcr Testing#Tpt Global Tech#Tpt Medtech Partners#Tptw#Company#Point Of Care#Poc#Covid#Hippa#Quikpass Technology#Cdc#Tpt Medtech Caribbean#Software#Technology Platform#Unified Comm
thefastmode.com

VIAVI, Capgemini Partner to Deliver 5G and O-RAN Lab Test Capability

Viavi Solutions on Wednesday announced that Capgemini, a global leader in business and technology transformation, to deliver an industry-leading 5G and O-RAN lab test capability, powered by VIAVI’s O-RAN Lab as a Service (LaaS). The success of 5G open networks depends on both end-to-end performance and core testing. Open networks...
TECHNOLOGY
buffalonynews.net

U.S. pushes on with COVID-19 vaccination plan as booster shot approved

NEW YORK, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government keeps pushing through its vaccination plan with a booster shot finally approved this week, and financial support has been provided to toughen up some school districts that suffer from salary losses for defying local ban on mask mandates. According to The...
U.S. POLITICS
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service Market: What to Expect From 2021 And Beyond?

Analyse COVID-19: transformez les énormes Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service défis du marché en changement significatif. Global Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service Market by 2030 is a fundamental study carried out by Market.biz. The research report helps grab the attention of the leaders like you by providing information regarding the Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service Market growth and share. The data representing the capital gains and losses on both global and local has been analyzed in this report. Proficient standardized tools used during report composition include SWOT Analysis. The report provides a thorough judgment of the market. The report comprises market revenue, production gains, distribution players, development factors, and applications.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
buffalonynews.net

WHO's emergency use authorization to Covaxin expected soon

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Friday hinted that World Health Organization's emergency use authorization to Covaxin is expected soon. However, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) approval for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, is likely to be delayed as per international public health agency. In this regard, the Strategic Advisory Group of Expert on Immunization (SAGE) will be meeting on October 5 to grant EUA to Covaxin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
buffalonynews.net

Naughty Doge: The Blockchain-Based Video Streaming Platform Is Changing the Way People Produce, Share, and Consume Video

A new doge is coming to the market. Naughty Doge- a crypto project that has resolved to bring the world of video streaming and all human-interest videos to the people. The motivation to revolutionize video streaming services is driven by the increased challenges caused by centralized video streaming services that continue to choke the industry with massive policies and hefty fees on content creators' earnings. For example, the leading centralized video streaming service, YouTube, has been accused of putting unfair censorship on video content posted on the platform and paying content creators just a fraction of revenue generated while retaining the lion's share.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

CNT - saving the earth with blockchain Technology

2021 is the first year of carbon neutralization. Global warming is an indisputable fact. Recently, more and more frequent smog and extreme climate have hurt us deeply. If we do not actively deal with it, our future generations are likely to die from the harm brought by climate warming. In order to mitigate the impact of global warming and climate change, we must significantly reduce the emission of carbon dioxide.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy