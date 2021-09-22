CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask

buffalonynews.net
 5 days ago

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, today announces Health Canada approval of ZENGuard™ disposable face mask with biocidal coating and is rated at an ASTM Level 3. The review process included extensive examination of data related to shedding, inhalation safety, skin irritation, pathogen deactivation, bacterial filtration efficiency and viral filtration efficiency. As a result of the review, Health Canada has validated that ZENGuard™-enhanced surgical masks are safe for use by Canadians.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Walgreens makes majority investment in Shields Health Solutions

Walgreens will make a $970 million majority investment in Shields Health Solutions, a specialty pharmacy services provider for hospitals and health systems, the company said Sept. 21. The investment will give Walgreens about 71 percent ownership of Shields with the option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future.
BUSINESS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Health Canada grants full approval to Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 shots

Health Canada has granted full approval to Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines, Spikevax (elasomeran mRNA vaccine) and Comirnaty respectively for use in people aged 12 years and above. This marks the first full approval for Moderna’s Spikevax, which is indicated for active immunisation to prevent Covid-19. The vaccine secured Canadian...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

McKesson Launches Rapid Returns Solution for Health Systems

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- McKesson Corporation, a global healthcare company, is unveiling McKesson’s Rapid Returns Solution for Health Systems today. The solution helps hospitals and health systems increase the amount of credit received for returned pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products, expedites credit processing, and simplifies the returns process to enable staff more time for patients. The offering is provided through PharmaLink, a national pharmaceutical reverse logistics and disposal provider. Pharmacy leaders can also take advantage of a complimentary assessment to help evaluate the maturity of their current unsaleable returns program. The evaluation provides a maturity score and insights for hospitals as they aim to simplify the returns process.
HEALTH
buffalonynews.net

Autonio, SingularityDAO Sign AI Licensing Deal

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / The Autonio Foundation and SingularityDAO this week signed a new licensing deal that will broaden and deepen their existing technology and ecosystem partnership and accelerate their joint research into decentralized artificial intelligence. Under this new strategic arrangement, SingularityDAO and Autonio will...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Canada#Global Health#Graphene#Zen#Canadians#Ppe#Health Care#Trebor Rx#Aptamer#Company#Sedar#The Tsx Venture Exchange
drugdeliverybusiness.com

IVX Health raises $100M to accelerate expansion for infusion centers

Nashville, Tennessee-based IVX plans to utilize the funding to accelerate its entry into new markets in 2022 and beyond in its effort to make its outpatient infusion centers the country’s preferred destination for pharmaceutical care for patients with complex conditions. According to a news release, the complex conditions treated at...
NASHVILLE, TN
mining-technology.com

Vertical Exploration secures approval for Canada wollastonite project

Vertical Exploration has obtained full quarry permitting approval from Canada’s Quebec government for its St-Onge Wollastonite project, through its operations partner Magnor Exploration. Located 90km north-west of Saguenay in Québec’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, the project comprises 26 map-designated cells that cover a 1,465ha surface area. With all quarry permits received, Vertical...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

4 health systems that recently sold digital tools, businesses

Below are four health systems that sold digital tools or businesses in the past three months. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare sold PatientKeeper, which helps physicians and care teams access patient information, to General Catalyst's Commure. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health sold its telemedicine business Avera eCare to private New York...
NASHVILLE, TN
ScienceAlert

These Engineers Have Invented an Entirely New Approach to Recycling Plastic

Our planet and everything that lives on it is buckling under the weight of all the plastic waste we're producing. The volume of these non-biodegradable materials discarded after use is only increasing, so we need new ways to tackle them, and fast. A new study demonstrates the proof-of-concept of an entirely new approach to plastic recycling, inspired by the way nature naturally 'recycles' the components of organic polymers present in our environment. The approach takes guidance from the fact that proteins within organic polymers are constantly broken down into parts and reassembled into different proteins, without losing the quality of the building blocks. In essence,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
KATC News

Ochsner to provide Pfizer booster shots

Ochsner Lafayette General will begin administering Pfizer booster shots to those adults who meet the CDC criteria this week. Pfizer booster shots will be administered to individuals beginning Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Domingue Recreation Center.
LAFAYETTE, LA
buffalonynews.net

Naughty Doge: The Blockchain-Based Video Streaming Platform Is Changing the Way People Produce, Share, and Consume Video

A new doge is coming to the market. Naughty Doge- a crypto project that has resolved to bring the world of video streaming and all human-interest videos to the people. The motivation to revolutionize video streaming services is driven by the increased challenges caused by centralized video streaming services that continue to choke the industry with massive policies and hefty fees on content creators' earnings. For example, the leading centralized video streaming service, YouTube, has been accused of putting unfair censorship on video content posted on the platform and paying content creators just a fraction of revenue generated while retaining the lion's share.
MARKETS
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Pfizer tests COVID pill as preventive medicine

NEW YORK — Pfizer has started testing its potential COVID-19 treatment as a preventive medicine aimed at warding off the virus if a close contact gets it. The drugmaker said Monday that it will study the pill it is developing in combination with a low dose of the HIV drug ritonavir in people who are at least 18 years old and live in the same household with someone who is infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection. The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of Covid infection or at first awareness of exposure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Sourcing Journal

‘Self-Sustaining’ Tree Inspires Biodegradable Jackets

Merging trend-forward design and innovative technologies, each jacket plants 10 trees and is made from 99 percent recycled materials. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy