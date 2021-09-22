CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

K.K. DOWNING Says 'It Was The Right Decision' For JUDAS PRIEST To Shelf Collaboration With STOCK, AITKEN And WATERMAN

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing spoke about the band's never-released collaboration with S/A/W, the English songwriting and record producing trio consisting of Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman, well known for their U.K. pop hits with BANANARAMA, Rick Astley and Kylie Minogue.

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD Is 'Just Not Interested' In Hearing TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS-Era JUDAS PRIEST Albums

In a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford was asked if he has listened to "Demolition" and "Jugulator", the two albums PRIEST made with singer Tim "Ripper" Owens during a period in the late 1990s and early 2000s when Halford was out of the band. "No. I still haven't," he said. "This might sound selfish, but because it's not me singing, I'm not attracted to it. I sound like a twat, but I'm really just not interested. And that's no disrespect to Ripper, 'cause he's a friend of mine."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Judas Priest’s Rob Halford on Black Sabbath, Metallica, and His Favorite Songs of All Time

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has always stuck up for heavy metal’s place in pop culture. So it was no surprise that when the singer, known to his fans as the “Metal God,” submitted his ballot for Rolling Stone’s new 500 Greatest Songs of All Time ranking, 90 percent of his Top Ten tunes were certified headbangers. Halford was one of more than 250 artists, journalists, and industry figures to weigh in on the new list. He recently caught up with Rolling Stone to break down his picks, singing the praises of Ozzy Osbourne, Ronnie James Dio, and Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Rick Astley
Person
Pete Waterman
Person
Rob Halford
Ultimate Classic Rock

Bruce Dickinson Is Fine With Iron Maiden Being ‘Dinosaur Rock’

Bruce Dickinson says he has no problem with Iron Maiden being perceived as “dinosaur rock” in terms of how the band makes albums. With the group's 17th album Senjutsu just having been released, the singer was asked by Sirius XM’s Eddie Trunk why the NWOBHM icons kept returning to work with producer Kevin Shirley, who’s now taken part in six of their studio projects.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JERRY CANTRELL Says 'There Really Isn't A Difference' Between His Songwriting Approach For ALICE IN CHAINS And His Solo Albums

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell, who is promoting his upcoming solo album, "Brighten", was asked in a new interview with Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 if he approaches writing music for AIC differently from the way he goes about composing for his solo LPs. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, there really isn't a difference. I've developed a style and a way that I write and that I sound, and that is pretty intact in either venue. I'm always kind of collecting ideas, and before I ever get together with ALICE to record stuff, I just feel better knowing that I'm walking into the room with the guys with a whole group of really good songs — complete songs or really worked up, almost-together songs — to be able to throw at the guys and see what they dig. The process for me is the same. The only difference is the players that I'm playing and recording with. In the case of ALICE, those guys I can always count, they're gonna take any idea that I have and they're gonna make it that much better; they're gonna inject themselves into it and elevate it. And when you're working outside of the band — I've been fortunate enough on 'Boggy Depot', 'Degradation Trip' and this record to play with some amazing musicians who are heroes of mine and also friends of mine, and you can count on that as well — they're gonna inject themselves into it and elevate the piece of music further than you could on your own. So, it's really just who you're playing with. If ALICE had recorded any of these songs, it would be an ALICE IN CHAINS song, but I recorded it with other folks, and so it's under my banner. Luckily, we [ALICE IN CHAINS] haven't run out of ideas and we are a creative bunch of guys and we can always rely on the fact that we're gonna make records."
DES MOINES, IA
musicfestnews.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Judas Priest & Sabaton Both Rock Warlando

CONCERT REVIEW: Judas Priest & Sabaton Both Rock Warlando. Orlando could not have asked for a better person to deliver a rock show than Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. The return of British metal rockers Judas Priest to Central Florida came amid the reemergence of the ever increasing global pandemic that continues to play heavily on the minds of many who attended Warlando metal festival on a sprinkle-filled steamy Saturday night. Judas Priest made their only Florida appearance this year, having last played there in 2019. Surprising was the fact that the Orlando Amphitheater was only about half full for a venue that has a 10,000-person capacity, leaving plenty of room to socially distance if that was your concern. Masks were nearly non-existent as is the norm at concerts these days. While it would have been great to see a couple of missing band members who didn’t make the trip across the pond, those who attended had the opportunity to experience an unbelievable concert by one of the greatest metal bands of all time — and certainly one of the most glaring omissions from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K K#K K Downing Says#K K Downing#S A W#Stylistics#Blabbermouth Net#Pete Or Stock#Stock Aitken#The New York Post#Aquarian#Super Channel 88
nepascene.com

PHOTOS: Judas Priest and Sabaton at Santander Arena in Reading, 09/08/21

The legendary Judas Priest kicked off their U.S. Firepower Tour in Wilkes-Barre in 2018, and they returned to Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 8 to begin their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour at the Santander Arena in Reading. The madness of opening night started with Swedish heavy metal band Sabaton and...
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Revolver

See Judas Priest' Rob Halford Star in New Plymouth Rock Insurance Ad Campaign

The truth is, if we were in charge of creating an ad campaign for pretty much any product, we couldn't think of a better spokesperson than the Metal God himself Rob Halford. Even at 70, the NWOBHM titan has more energy and enthusiasm than most people half his age — and, of course, a voice for all time. Recognizing Halford's immortal greatness, the folks at Plymouth Rock insurance enlisted the Judas Priest icon to star in their new ad campaign, which plays on the "rock" in the company's name to showcase fictional customers getting "Plymouth rocked."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

IAN HILL Doesn't Think Next JUDAS PRIEST Album Will Arrive Before 2023

JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill spoke to Mankato, Minnesota's "The Five Count" radio show about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The material is there. It's time to put it down on record, basically. We're pretty much booked up till the end of this year, although there's a month [off], I think, just before Christmas, and some of January. And then all of next year, we're pretty much touring until the fall, at least. But then we can put our shoulders to the wheel and get it down on record for real."
MANKATO, MN
umudynamo.com

Night Comes Down: Metal Masters Judas Priest & Sabaton Rock the Mahoning Valley

Live music has been in a tough spot for the last 18 months. The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 and its variants brought concerts to a halt, leaving bands to release albums and singles from seclusion. Touring was thought to be a pipe dream, something only attainable after herd immunity had been achieved. As weeks turned into months, fans and commentators debated whether live music would return to its normal, mass-congregation format. For fans of the veteran heavy metal band Judas Priest and newcomer Sabaton, however, the answer is clear; live music is back and louder than ever. The Mahoning Valley got a loud, live dose of the Metal Gods this Thursday evening, as Youngstown sang along with the band. The debate has been clearly settled; live music is back, and louder than ever.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

KISS Biopic Will Focus On Band's First Four Years, Says Longtime Manager

KISS's longtime manager Doc McGhee spoke to Talking Metal about the band's upcoming biopic "Shout It Out Loud". The film, which recently landed at Netflix, will be directed by Joachim Rønning, the Norwegian filmmaker whose credits include "Kon-Tiki", "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" and "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales". The script is written by Ole Sanders.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy