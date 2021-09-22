CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Music Industry Moves: BTS and Sony Celebrate 'Butter' Success; Def Jam Names Dara Michelle Executive VP

By Jem Aswad
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter BTS’ speech and performance at the United Nations earlier this week, the group and BigHit Music president Shin Young-Jae got together with Columbia Records chief Ron Perry and the Orchard’s Brad Navin to celebrate the success of the group’s blockbuster single “Butter” (pictured above with Navin and Perry, center, and Young-Jae, far right).

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
themusicnetwork.com

Wayne Ringrow departs Sony Music Australia

The VP of Australian artists marketing at Sony Music Australia, Wayne Ringrow, has departed the company, according to multiple sources this afternoon. TMN was told of the departure this afternoon and both Sony’s local operation and its HQ in New York have been contacted for comment. The nature of Ringrow’s...
MUSIC
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Live Nation Ups Jenifer Smith to Head of Urban Tour Marketing

Live Nation has promoted Jenifer Smith to head of urban tour marketing & strategy, leading all marketing efforts for the live-entertainment giant’s roster of R&B and hip-hop tours within the concerts division. Artists include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake, the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Lauryn Hill and the Fugees, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Alicia Keys, Young Thug, Jack Harlow and many more. According to the announcement, she will be “developing and building out the urban tour marketing team as one of the fastest growing and most popular sectors in the industry.” “Whether it’s artists or our own internal team, Live Nation is...
MUSIC
Billboard

Executive Turntable: Cumulus Names Music & Entertainment Head, EMPIRE Hires A&R Hitmaka

In his role, Cohn will lead new music and entertainment content development across the company’s platforms, including broadcasting, podcasting, streaming, social media, digital and live events. Gilbert will do the same on the sports side. Cohn, an Emmy-winning music and content executive, joins Cumulus from ViacomCBS, where he was senior...
BUSINESS
Billboard

Dara Michelle Is Def Jam's New Marketing Head

“I am extremely excited to welcome Dara back to Def Jam at this pivotal time of growth and development at the company,” said Def Jam interim chairman and CEO Jeff Harleston in a statement. He added that Michelle is “well-recognized across the industry for her marketing accomplishments across all genres.”
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Music#Music Business#Warner Music#The United Nations#Bighit Music#Columbia Records#Orchard#Def Jam Recordings#Vp#Rbmg
NewsTimes

Music Industry Moves: Reggaeton Star Don Omar, Saban Music Group Partner

Reggaeton star, actor and philanthropist Don Omar has signed a multiyear partnership with Saban Music Group (SMG). The label founded by entertainment giant Haim Saban and headed by CEO Gustavo López is home to such acts as Static and Ben El, Nakkia Gold and Chesca, among others. “I am thrilled...
MUSIC
Billboard

Executive of the Week: BMG Senior VP Catalog Michael Kachko

"Iron Maiden certainly has a legacy, but we think they’re far from a legacy act." This week, while the charts were being dominated by all things Drake following the release of his album Certified Lover Boy, another act was making history of their own. With the release of their 17th studio album, Senjutsu (Sanctuary/BMG), metal icons Iron Maiden smashed their way to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 64,000 equivalent album units (61,000 sales) -- the highest-charting album of the band’s long, illustrious career.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Communications VP to Exit After 4 Years With Streamer

Netflix’s Richard Siklos is leaving the streamer after four years as vice president of communications, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Richard is a skilled communicator, who strengthened our reputation during a tremendous time of growth, and built a world-class team. He has been a valued and trusted advisor to many across Netflix and we wish him the best,” Rachel Whetstone, Netflix’s chief communications officer, said in a statement. It’s not immediately clear where Siklos is headed to next, and a representative for Netflix declined to comment on his departure. Since joining Netflix in 2017, Siklos was the chief spokesperson, representing co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings and handling communications primarily for the U.S. and Canada. Prior to Netflix, Siklos spent seven years at Time Warner Inc. as vp of strategic communications, working closely with senior leadership. Before moving into corporate communications, Siklos was a business reporter and writer; he served as an editor-at-large at Fortune from 2007 to 2010 and was a correspondent and columnist for the New York Times between 2005 and 2007, authoring the “Media Frenzy” column. Deadline first reported on Siklos’ departure from Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
GreenwichTime

The Weeknd Got Teary Recalling a Quincy Jones Life Lesson at Award Show

The Weeknd got misty-eyed recalling the lessons his idol Quincy Jones taught him at the Black Music Action Coalition’s first annual Music in Action Award show in Los Angeles. The organization, formed last year in the wake of a racial reckoning in the music industry, was created to “advocate on...
MUSIC
Deadline

Mike Ireland & Daria Cercek Named Co-Heads Of Paramount Motion Picture Group

Following Emma Watts’ departure as President of the Motion Picture Film Group, her Co-Presidents of Production Mike Ireland and Daria Cercek are being elevated to run the film group now as co-heads. Ireland and Cercek will report directly to Brian Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures, effective pronto. Cercek and Ireland will continue to oversee the studio’s motion picture slate from development through release for Paramount Pictures, as well as leading casting, physical production and post-production. Jeremy Kramer will lead Paramount Players, also reporting to Robbins. “Daria and Michael each have built tremendous track records in their careers, and their collective...
BUSINESS
24hip-hop.com

How Superstar Gio Franklin Will Quickly Become a Household Name in the Music Industry

Talent separates stars from the average in every field. But talent is nothing without discipline and dedication. Every person on earth is gifted with abilities; it is up to you to use them to achieve success. Superstar, singer, and songwriter Gio Franklin is one such talent who chased his passion in the face of all odds to turn his dreams into reality. This good-looking talent took the music industry by storm with his debut release in 2019. He is now all set to rock the industry again with his upcoming release.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

BTS' 'Butter' Tops Billboard's 'Hot 100' For 16 Consecutive Weeks

BTS once again proved their popularity on the US Billboard Chart!. The latest chart released by US Billboard shows that "Butter" ranked 17th on Hot 100, Billboard's main single chart. The song maintained its place in the Hot 100 for 16 consecutive weeks. BTS' Achievement in the US Billboard Chart...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

BTS Wins Best K-Pop Award for 'Butter' at 2021 VMAs

BTS took home the award for best K-pop at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Sept. 12). After singing a snippet of "Butter," the South Korean septet delivered their acceptance speech via video since BTS was unable to accept the award in person at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines

A "once-in-a-generation" music event circled the world Saturday, with a slew of megastars taking the stage in New York and beyond for Global Citizen Live -- 24 hours of shows across the planet to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.  Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans urged the audience to "take action" to help raise $6 billion needed by the World Food Programme, tackle vaccine inequality and pressure leaders ahead of the UN COP26 climate change conference in November.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GreenwichTime

Copenhagen's hippie, psychedelic oasis Christiania turns 50

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — After a half-century, the “flower-power” aura of Copenhagen’s semi-autonomous Christiania neighborhood hasn't yet wilted. Love-ins with the authorities have hardly been a trademark of the neighborhood. But Christiania's residents are determined to preserve its reputation as a “free-wheeling society” with hash dealers, political idealists and aging...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy