Inside 'Dear White People's' Final Season: Reggie's PTSD, Varsity Blues and Taking on 'Performative Allyship'

By Danielle Turchiano
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Justin Simien was adapting his 2014 satirical film “Dear White People” into a half-hour television series, he created a bible for the show that included a reference to Donald Trump becoming president. And then Trump did just that. When Simien was conceptualizing the fourth and final season of the Netflix comedy, he wrote in a fictional virus. And then COVID-19 hit.

