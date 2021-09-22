CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

GRAINS-Corn, soy jump despite rising harvest as oil, equities gain

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rebounded on Wednesday from four sessions of declines in a technical and fund-buying bounce fuelled by rising crude oil and equities markets, more than offsetting seasonal pressure from an accelerating U.S. harvest. Soybean and wheat futures also advanced as global economic jitters...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat ticks down after two-week high

* Corn, soybeans also inch down * Wider markets encourage consolidation * Grain traders weigh U.S. harvest, export demand (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures inched lower on Friday, consolidating after a two-week high as the market assessed mixed global production prospects and brisk import demand. Corn also ticked down, following a one-week top on Thursday, as supply pressure from the U.S. harvest countered background support from reduced stocks. Soybeans similarly edged lower. An easing in share prices and consolidation in crude oil after gains this week also encouraged the pause in grain markets. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $7.15-3/4 a bushel by the end of the overnight session. It earlier set a new two-week high at $7.19-3/4 but failed to break clear of Thursday's trading range. A run of tenders by importers, harvest setbacks in the northern hemisphere and rumours about further Russian export restrictions all supported wheat futures this week, according to traders. "Rumours of Russian export restrictions are further tightening the outlook for global milling quality wheat and importing countries have a lot to buy," British merchant ADM Agriculture Ltd said in a note. Top wheat exporter Russia has already introduced a variable export duty and there has been market chatter about how it could apply plans for an export volume quota in the second half of the season. However, prospects for a large harvest in Australia have tempered global supply concerns. Trade sources told Reuters that China has been making big advance purchases of the next Australian crop. CBOT soybeans were down 0.2% at $12.81-3/4 a bushel, while corn eased 0.5% to $5.26-1/2. The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for the 2021/22 global corn crop, reflecting an improved outlook for the United States and Ukraine. Traders were waiting for a clearer picture of the U.S. corn and soybean harvest as field work gets going in the U.S. Midwest. Export demand is also being watched after a recent slowdown in U.S. shipments following storm disruptions to Gulf Coast terminals. Prices at 1249 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 715.75 -2.00 -0.28 640.50 11.75 CBOT corn 526.50 -2.75 -0.52 484.00 8.78 CBOT soy 1281.75 -2.50 -0.19 1311.00 -2.23 Paris wheat Dec 251.25 -0.75 -0.30 192.50 30.52 Paris maize Nov 222.00 0.25 0.11 219.00 1.37 Paris rape Nov 615.25 0.25 0.04 418.25 47.10 WTI crude oil 73.18 -0.12 -0.16 48.52 50.82 Euro/dlr 1.17 0.00 -0.24 1.2100 -3.24 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
AGRICULTURE
Metro International

Stocks cling to weekly gains despite Evergrande hit and bond yield jump

LONDON (Reuters) – Stocks fell on Friday as uncertainty about Chinese developer Evergrande sapped confidence but the major markets remained on course for a weekly gain, while European and U.S. bond yields extended their rise after talk of central bank tapering. That European and United States indexes look set to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Equities#Gulf Coast#Weather#Grains Corn#Reuters#Agrisompo#Chicago Board Of Trade#Cbot#The White House#Marguerita Choy Rrb
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China scrambles to fix power crunch, tame runaway raw material markets

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Roiled by widening power curbs that have disrupted industrial operations, Chinese commodity producers and manufacturers may finally be getting some relief. Beijing's top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Friday it will work to resolve the power shortages that have plagued...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat finds two-week high on strong global demand

CHICAGO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures firmed on Friday, hovering near a two-week high as the market assessed mixed global production prospects and brisk import demand. Corn eased, though poised to end the week higher, as supply pressure from the ongoing U.S. harvest countered background support from tight...
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Assessing pre-harvest challenges in corn

There is no question some combines around the state will be harvesting big corn yields this fall. Many areas of the state had excellent growing conditions to set the stage for great corn in 2021. Some, however, did not. “It definitely has been a year of variability again. We have...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 29-Oct 5

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 29-Oct 5, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept. 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept. 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Aug 25-31 - tax 31.7 26.6 49.6 - indicative price 245.3 223.1 255.9 Aug 18-24 - tax 30.4 26.1 49.6 - indicative price 243.5 222.4 255.9 Aug 11-17 - tax 31.0 27.0 49.6 - indicative price 244.4 223.7 255.9 Aug 4-10 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.6 - indicative price 244.9 240.1 255.9 July 28-Aug 3 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.9 - indicative price 244.9 240.0 256.4 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The size of the duty is determined by the agriculture ministry on a weekly basis, based on price indicators traders are reporting. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans inch higher, harvest progress caps gains

CHICAGO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures inched higher on Friday, finding technical support, despite pressure from strong harvest progress expected through the weekend, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans gained 3/4 cent to $12.85 a bushel. * December soymeal futures fell $1.10 to $339.00 a ton, while December soyoil added 0.85 cents to 57.87 cents per lb. * For the week, the most-active soybean contract added 1 cent. * Soymeal prices in China, the world's top consumer of the animal feed, are rising after at least 20 soybean crushing plants shuttered to comply with curbs on industrial power consumption, industry participants said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Dreyfus, others shut soy crushing operations in China on power curbs

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Soymeal prices in China, the world's top consumer of the animal feed ingredient, are rising after at least 20 soybean crushing plants shuttered to comply with curbs on industrial power consumption, industry participants said on Friday. Five crushing plants in the northern city of Tianjin...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends higher on rising global prices, brisk demand

CHICAGO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Friday, posting a second straight weekly gain, on rising world prices, strong demand and a weaker dollar , analysts said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat gained 6 cents to settle at $7.23-3/4 a bushel, its highest closing price since Sept. 3. * For the week, the CBOT December contract was up 2.1%, its second straight weekly advance. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 1/4 cent lower at $7.19-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat added 4-1/2 cents to settle at $9.16. * Euronext wheat futures rose to a new five-week peak on Friday. A run of tenders by importers, harvest setbacks in the northern hemisphere and rumours about further Russian export restrictions have underpinned prices. * Traders looking ahead to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) small grains summary and quarterly stocks reports on Thursday. (Reporting by Karl Plume)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Euronext grain futures hit by data glitch

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A technical problem on Friday was impacting live data for Euronext grain futures, the exchange said. Euronext, whose wheat futures are a widely used benchmark for the European grain market, said the issue related to real-time market data dissemination and its Market Data Snapshot Service.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Euronext grain prices not showing on some screens - traders

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Prices for Euronext's grain futures were not showing on some trading screens on Friday, market participants said. Euronext, whose wheat futures are a widely used benchmark for the European grain market, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The exchange earlier reported technical...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2022 winter wheat sowing 18.3% complete -ministry

KYIV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had sown 1.2 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest as of Sept 23 or 18.3% of the expected area of 6.68 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Winter wheat accounts for 95% of Ukraine's total wheat sowing area.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs rise, live cattle slip ahead of USDA reports

CHICAGO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures climbed on Friday, largely supported by positioning ahead of a key hog inventory report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) after the close, analysts said. Higher cash pork prices and the still-wide discount of futures to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

High prices spur Europe's top producers to sow more rapeseed

HAMBURG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A surge in rapeseed prices this autumn will generate more rapeseed sowing in leading European rapeseed producers France, Germany and Britain, experts said on Friday. But poor weather means reductions are possible in Poland. Prices for rapeseed, Europe’s most important oilseed for edible oil and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat seen down 1-3 cents, corn and soy down 2-4 cents

CHICAGO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 1-3 cents per bushel * Most-active futures retreated after topping a two-week high in light volume. * China is snapping up cargoes of Australian wheat as crop downgrades elsewhere lead to a global shortfall in output. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 2 cents lower at $7.15-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was down 3-1/2 cents at $7.16-1/2, while MGEX December spring wheat was down 2-1/2 cents at $9.09. CORN - Down 2-4 cents per bushel * Futures ease under pressure from the advancing U.S. corn harvest that is replenishing supplies, analysts said. * "There will likely be some pre-hedging done today ahead of what is expected to be a strong harvest weekend," Summit Commodity Brokerage said in a note. * Traders are keeping an eye on CBOT oat futures after prices reached record highs. * The Korea Feed Association in South Korea purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a private deal after earlier making no purchase in an international tender, European traders said. * CBOT December corn last traded down 2-3/4 cents at $5.26-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 2-4 cents per bushel * Traders anticipate dry weather in the U.S. Midwest and Delta will allow harvests to accelerate. * Soymeal prices in China, the world's top consumer of the animal feed ingredient, are rising after at least 20 soybean crushing plants shuttered to comply with curbs on industrial power consumption, industry participants said. * China's state planner called on state companies to provide sufficient power supply to fertilizer producers amid soaring prices. * November soybeans were last down 2-1/2 cents at $12.81-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices tally a 5th straight weekly climb

Oil futures ended higher on Friday, with U.S. prices up nearly 3% for the week, their fifth straight weekly advance, as U.S. inventories hover at their lowest since 2018. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 68 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $73.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, finished at their highest since mid-July, up about 2.8% for the week, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Odessa American

US rig count up nine as oil prices climb

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 260 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 125 rigs were active in the region. Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up nine from last week...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy