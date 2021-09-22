CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisian President Moves to Cement One-Man Rule

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisian President Kais Saied declared on Wednesday he will rule by decree and ignore parts of the constitution as he prepares to change the political system, prompting immediate opposition from rivals. Saied has held nearly total power since July 25 when he sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament...

AFP

Tunisia's Saied issues decree strengthening presidential powers

Tunisian President Kais Saied took exceptional measures on Wednesday that strengthen the powers of his office at the expense of the government and parliament, which he will effectively replace with rule by decree. The provisions, laid out in a series of articles published in the official gazette, come almost two months after his initial power grab. Under the current system most of the executive power was in the hands of the government, and the measures announced by Saied clearly tip the balance in favour of the presidency. "Legislative texts will be promulgated in the form of decrees signed by the President of the Republic," one of the articles stipulates.
abc17news.com

Tunisian president vows new electoral code, transition team

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has announced plans to draft a new electoral code and appoint a transitional leadership. He suggested he will hang on to the exceptional powers that he seized in July, which threw the country’s young democracy into question. President Kais Saied promised that the new initiatives would respect Tunisians’ hard-fought rights and freedoms and democratic constitution. Saied’s actions have sidelined Tunisia’s long-governing Islamist party, which accuses him of a coup, and worried Islamist groups around the region. While many Tunisians welcome his moves, human rights groups and some others are concerned.
US News and World Report

Tunisian President Says Border With Libya to Reopen

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Thursday ordered the border with Libya, which had been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen on Friday after meetings between health teams from the two countries, his office said on Twitter. The decision to reopen the border follows a visit...
Rached Ghannouchi
Kais Saied
BBC

In rural Afghanistan, a family welcomes Taliban rule

The interior of the house made of mud bricks was cool, clean and calm. A man called Shamsullah, who had a small son clinging to his leg, ushered his visitors into the room where they received guests. A rug covered the floor and cushions ran along the walls that were...
AFP

Unusual UN meet to close without Taliban, Myanmar speeches

The UN General Assembly in New York ends Monday but without speeches by those in power in Afghanistan and Myanmar, one of many quirks at this year's diplomatic marathon that saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus fears to meet in person. The UN representative of Afghanistan's former regime was expected to defy the Taliban with an address Monday after the group requested its new foreign minister be allowed to speak instead. The Taliban wrote a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last Monday requesting that Amir Khan Muttaqi be allowed to "participate." The letter noted that Ghulam Isaczai, Afghanistan's UN envoy under Ashraf Ghani, who was ousted last month, "no longer represents" Afghanistan at the United Nations.
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed the retiring incumbent, Angela Merkel, as the leader of continental Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.After a short but sweet roller-coaster of an election campaign with three different parties taking turns as frontrunners in the quadrennial parliamentary elections, the centre-left Social Democrats led by their colourless Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, came surging from behind -- rising improbably from third to first place over the final five weeks of a forgettable, cautious...
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
The Independent

UN and Afghanistan's Taliban, figuring out how to interact

It's been little more than a month since Kalashnikov-toting Taliban fighters in their signature heavy beards, hightop sneakers and shalwar kameezes descended on the Afghan capital and cemented their takeover. Now they’re vying for a seat in the club of nations and seeking what no country has given them as they attempt to govern for a second time: international recognition of their rule.The Taliban wrote to the United Nations requesting to address the U.N. General Assembly meeting of leaders that is underway in New York They argue they have all the requirements needed for recognition of a government. The...
US News and World Report

China's Biggest Air Show to Display Self-Sufficiency Drive, Military Prowess

ZHUHAI, China (Reuters) - China's drive for self-sufficiency in aerospace and its growing military prowess will be on display at the country's largest air show this week, in an event set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and trade frictions with the West. The normally biennial Airshow China in...
AFP

Scrum for chancellery as SPD takes lead in post-Merkel election

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats took a narrow lead on Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in Sunday's vote to decide her successor, partial results showed, sparking immediate claims from both sides to form the country's next government. The epochal election ushers in the end of 16 years in power for Merkel, and also thrusts Germany, a byword for stability, into a new period of political uncertainty. With the conservative CDU-CSU alliance and the SPD each seeking to form governing coalitions in a race for power, Germany was up for a rocky few months that could blunt it on the international stage for some time. Partial results published on public television showed Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's SPD with around 25.9 to 26.0 percent of the vote, followed closely behind by Merkel's Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet on about 24.1-24.5 percent.
Reuters

China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

TAIPEI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their...
Reuters

China says Canada should 'draw lessons' from Huawei exec case

BEIJING (Reuters) -The release of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou shows China’s strength and Canada should “draw lessons,” China’s foreign ministry said on Monday, after state media called it an opportunity for a reboot of bilateral relations. Meng landed in Huawei’s home city of Shenzhen aboard a government-chartered plane...
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban hang bodies as warning in city of Herat, say reports

The Taliban are said to have have hung the dead bodies of four alleged kidnappers in public in the western city of Herat in an apparent warning. The gruesome display came a day after a notorious Taliban official warned that extreme punishments such as executions and amputations would resume. The...
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
US News and World Report

San Marino Votes to Legalise Abortion in Historic Referendum

ROME (Reuters) -The tiny republic of San Marino has voted overwhelmingly in favor of legalising abortion in a referendum, overturning a law dating back to 1865, official results showed on Sunday. Some 77.30% of voters backed the proposal to allow abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy and afterward only...
The Independent

Italians come out to demand support for Afghan women

Thousands of people demonstrated in cities across Italy on Saturday to support Afghan women and demand continued international pressure on the country’s Taliban leaders to let women participate in the educational and political life of the country.Among the groups organizing the protests were members of the Pangea Foundation, which had worked for 20 years on economic development projects for Afghan women before finding itself helping to evacuate them when the Taliban took over. At the protest Saturday, Pangea supporters had a P drawn on their hand. It was the same P that Afghan women wrote on their hands to...
AFP

Mali elections could be postponed, prime minister tells AFP

Presidential and legislative elections scheduled for early next year in Mali could be postponed by months, the prime minister told AFP on Sunday, stressing the need to ensure they are credible before going ahead. "The main thing for us is less to hold them on February 27 than to hold elections that will not be contested," Choguel Kokalla Maiga said in an interview in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He suggested they could be postponed by "two weeks, two months, a few months," adding that a decision will be taken in October following a meeting of a national forum. "At the end we will issue a more detailed agenda," Maiga said.
