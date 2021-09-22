CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Many Haitian Immigrants End up in the USA Through South America

Distractify
Distractify
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Immigration has been a hot topic of conversation since Roman times. The word "barbarians" dates back to Ancient Rome and was used for folks who weren't of Greek or Roman heritage. It was a condescending term that made fun of the way non-Latin languages sounded. Immigration has been a point...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
Broward New Times

Haitian Migrants Are Being Deported From Miami Into "Hell"

Haiti is in a state of political and seismic upheaval, but that hasn't stopped the deportation of hundreds of Haitian migrants back to Haiti from the U.S. Many watched in horror as recent photos showed U.S. Border Patrol agents chasing Haitian migrants on horseback along the Rio Grande River in Del Rio, Texas, as they attempted to enter the U.S. to seek asylum. For immigration activists and former Haitian detainees from Miami, these developments are disturbing but unsurprising.
MIAMI, FL
Austin American-Statesman

'You are free, you are home': Haitian migrants to be offered residency, permits by Mexico

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Coahuila — Acuña Deputy Mayor Felipe Basulto Corona made an offer to Haitian migrants huddled in a makeshift camp in a park near the Rio Grande. "The Mexican government is going to offer the opportunity to those who want to stay in Mexico to proceed with the legal residency and work permit procedures here," he told them Friday, if they vacate the park and move to a rented private building in Acuña being used by Mexican immigration authorities.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Local Haitians react to treatment of migrants flown back to the island by the Biden Administration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The images of mounted Border Patrol agents riding inches away from Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, rocketed across social media. Now, days after the U.S. sent most of the migrants back home to the island nation, Haitians who live in the Triangle say those pictures are one reason they're trying to help those who couldn't cross the border legally.
RALEIGH, NC
pbs.org

How the expulsion of Haitian migrants is affecting the crisis-torn nation

Thousands of Haitian migrants who have been deported by the U.S. have been arriving home as authorities scramble for resources including food and medical supplies. Haiti is reeling from a convergence of crises -- a presidential assassination, an earthquake and chaos on the streets -- and critics say America’s actions will worsen the humanitarian crisis. Widlore Merancourt, editor-in-chief of Ayibopost, joins from Port-Au-Prince.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Haitian Migrants on the Move Weigh Jobs in Mexico After Clearout

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Many Haitians who are heading for the U.S. border as thousands of their compatriots were cleared out of a frontier camp are giving thought to finding work in Mexico if measures to curb entry to the United States stay tough. On Friday, the United States said...
IMMIGRATION
foxsanantonio.com

Coast Guard intercepts boats with 260 Haitian migrants

The Coast Guard says it intercepted 260 Haitian migrants this week. One group of 77 people was found Friday morning, about 20 miles south of Cuba. Wednesday, another 183 people were found on a 55-foot sail freighter off the coast of Cap du Mole, Haiti. Both groups were returned to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Haiti's leader: Migration won't end unless inequality does

Amid an outcry over the U.S. treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country's embattled prime minister pointedly said that inequalities and conflict drive migration, but he stopped short of directly criticizing Washington over the issue.“We do not wish to challenge the right of a sovereign state to control the entry borders into its territory, or to send back to the country of origin those who enter a country illegally,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a video speech to the U.N. General Assembly's annual meeting of world leaders. But “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Roman#Greek#Non Latin#Us Border Patrol#Guardian#Haitians#Homeland Security#Americans#Usa Today#Political Science#Cubans#Central American#Mexican#Ap News
AFP

Migrants leave US-Mexican border camps

Almost all of the mostly Haitian migrants who had gathered on both sides of the US-Mexico border have left their makeshift camps, ending a standoff that had provoked a major border crisis for the Biden administration.  Just hours beforehand the United States had announced that the last of the migrants who were camping illegally under a bridge on the Texas side of the border had either left or been removed. 
IMMIGRATION
Fox11online.com

Texas border crossing where migrants made camp to reopen

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Federal and local officials said no migrants remained at the makeshift encampment as of Friday, after some of the...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Brazil
The Week

There's reportedly a reason thousands of Haitians arrived in Texas on Mexican Independence Day

President Biden is getting a lot of heat for the way his administration is processing the roughly 15,000 Haitians who amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month. The Department of Homeland Security is flying hundreds of Haitians back to their chaotic homeland, even though most of them appear to have traveled to the U.S. border from long residencies in South America, and releasing hundreds more into the U.S. with orders to appear before immigration judges.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Haitian migrants fear deportation as Mexican police enter makeshift camp

Deportation fears mounted Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in northern Mexico near the border with the United States following the sudden arrival of dozens of police officers at the site. Immigration agents entered a makeshift Haitian camp in Ciudad Acuna on the border with the United States, urging them to return to where they filed their refugee requests, which many refused to do. That would force many to return to the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala where tens of thousands of migrants are waiting for documents that would allow them to continue north. "We don't want to go to Tapachula, boss," said one of the Haitians when prompted by a Mexican government agent who entered the park where migrants are camping out.
IMMIGRATION
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
82K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy