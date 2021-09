Almost 40 years after the extinction of the Lilí Ledy factory, it is considered a cult factory in the world of toys. In 1977, Mexicans were crazy after seeing the first Star Wars movie . Children, adolescents and adults in Mexico wanted to have the toys from the George Lucas film as soon as possible, which was impossible if they did not have a relative in the United States or the budget to travel to that country. Fortunately, the Mexican toy factory Lilí Ledy came to the rescue.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO