NFL

Fantasy Predictions: Panthers vs. Texans

By Kenneth L.
Battle Red Blog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans’ offense continued their strong performance in Week Two until quarterback Tyrod Taylor left with a hamstring injury. He was 10-11 for 125 yards and a TD (plus one rushing TD) in what appeared to be a well-oiled offense. Rookie QB Davis Mills stepped in and the Texans immediately struggled to move the ball down the field. This change in quarterback should make wide receiver Brandin Cooks a low-end flex option this week; he should most likely be on your bench. Especially heading into a short week, it will be unlikely any Texan deserves a start on your fantasy team.

www.battleredblog.com

Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola is not expected to play on Thursday night in their Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury, per NFL Network’s James Palmer. Amendola exited Houston’s Week 2 matchup with the Cleveland Browns early with a clear nagging hamstring issue and...
Tyrod Taylor had been a glorious surprise in September. He crushed Jacksonville with two deep bombs to Brandin Cooks, a Cover Zero seam shot to Pharoah Brown, and a long scramble. In the first half against Cleveland yesterday, the Texans found themselves tied 14-14. Taylor had one incompletion, threw for a touchdown, and ran for another. At the end of the half, Taylor pulled up lame with a hamstring injury. In came Davis Mills at QB. Houston lost by ten points.
The 0-2 start should not be a surprise for Houston Texans fans. What should be a surprise is how well the offense has been able to move the ball with Tyrod Taylor under center. But now with Taylor injured, rookie Davis Mills takes over. Also injured are wide receivers Nico...
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is out for Thursday's game against the Carolina Panthers and rookie passer Davis Mills will start, head coach David Culley said Tuesday, according to Deepi Sidhu of HoustonTexans.com. Taylor suffered a hamstring injury Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns and will miss at least three games...
Two teams with surprising records will meet on Thursday Night Football as the Panthers visit the Texans. Carolina is one of a handful of 2-0 teams thanks to the No. 1 scoring defense and the all-around brilliance of running back Christian McCaffrey. As for Houston, many pegged it to be the league's worst team, but it instead sits at 1-1 thanks to a rushing attack that includes Mark Ingram, David Johnson, and Phillip Lindsay. Panthers vs. Texans is also brimming with many underrated players who could make impacts in your NFL DFS lineups.
- Joey Slye misfired on an extra point. Andre Roberts muffed another punt. It was a repeat performance Thursday night at NRG Stadium, a nightmarish special teams performance that keeps happening at home and on the road. Last time it was against the Cleveland Browns. This time, it was against...
- Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has been officially ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered on a two-yard run against the Texans on Thursday night at NRG Stadium. The Pro Bowl running back got hurt while delivering a stiff-arm to Texans linebacker Joe Thomas, engaging in a...
The Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans don’t have a bunch of history against one another. They’ve met all of five times in the regular season, dating back to 2003. But that doesn’t mean this matchup is without some pretty cool moments.
The Houston Texans fell to 1-2 Thursday night, thanks to a mixed performance during their 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The key to their loss? A hapless offense. Since his arrival, head coach David Culley had made it clear that the Texans were going to be a run-heavy team. This was evident throughout the preseason, with their free-agent signings, and in the first two weeks of the regular season.
- Houston Texans veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. A former New York Jets starter signed to a two-year contract worth up to $8 million, Jenkins is healthy. He has two tackles in two games and played 41 percent of the defensive snaps against the Cleveland Browns.
The Houston Texans play the Carolina Panthers tonight at 7 p.m. LIVE on Thursday Nigh Football. To celebrate this occasion, the Texans sole primetime game, the Carolina Panthers experts at the C3 Panthers podcast had me on to preview this BIG game. It’s the undefeated Panthers who have led the league in points allowed, against a Texans team who is starting a rookie quarterback way before he’s ready. What’s the worst that can happen.
The Carolina Panthers will travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday night as rookie quarterback Davis Mills will get his first career start for the Texans and look to pull off the upset. Let’s take a look at the odds for anytime touchdown scorer and see where the value lies on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Vernon Hargreaves III, Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a gain as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith/AP)
The prevailing image from the 2021 Houston Texans offseason came during the NFL Draft. Deshaun Watson requested a trade, and then was accused of sexual assault by 22 women. The Texans, despite finishing 4-12, didn’t have a first or second round pick, because they traded for Laremy Tunsil two years ago—the ones who loved the trade, pointing to these draft picks being worthless late round picks because there was no question the Texans were going to be great, even two years into the future. So we waded through Thursday, and sat around Friday night, until finally, Nick Caserio could make his pick.
Thursday night’s game between the Carolina Panthers in Houston Texans was the NFL network’s most-watched Thursday Night Football game since 2018, according to NFL media. This metric takes into account both standard TV and digital viewers. The numbers also say that overall viewership was up plus 35% in comparison to last year’s Thursday night Week 3 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. And it was up 25% over NFL Network’s 2020 exclusive Thursday Night Football three-game average.
