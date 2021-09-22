Fantasy Predictions: Panthers vs. Texans

The Texans’ offense continued their strong performance in Week Two until quarterback Tyrod Taylor left with a hamstring injury. He was 10-11 for 125 yards and a TD (plus one rushing TD) in what appeared to be a well-oiled offense. Rookie QB Davis Mills stepped in and the Texans immediately struggled to move the ball down the field. This change in quarterback should make wide receiver Brandin Cooks a low-end flex option this week; he should most likely be on your bench. Especially heading into a short week, it will be unlikely any Texan deserves a start on your fantasy team.