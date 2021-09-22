CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina jobs pipeline approaches nearly $100B in potential investments (Gallery)

By Lauren Ohnesorge
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 75,000 jobs – that’s what’s currently on the line for economic developers in North Carolina. Chris Chung, CEO of the state’s top recruitment organization, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, said his team was working on 236 active recruitment and expansion projects. That’s six more than a month...

