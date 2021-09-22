Keith Urban’s new song ‘Crimson Blue’ to be featured in finale of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’
Urban is set to be honored with the Artist Career Achievement Award during the upcoming Country Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony, to be held in Nashville in October. He also has resumed his residency at Las Vegas’s Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which was halted after four performances last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Urban is also hitting the road, and will perform in his native Australia in December before bringing his tour to the States in 2022.www.mykdkd.com
Comments / 0