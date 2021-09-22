Weekly Update: COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the NW Minnesota 8-county lakes area with 933 new infections this week, a 23% increase in new cases over the previous week
The northwest Minnesota 8-county lakes area reported a total of 933 new COVID-19 cases this week. The new case total is 174, or 23%, more when compared with the week prior. Following are the state-listed total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the lakes area, by county, from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21.www.dl-online.com
