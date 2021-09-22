Henrico Police Investigating Threats on Social Media
(Henrico County, VA.) - The Henrico County Police Division has received reports of unsettling tips circulating on various social media platforms, including threatening statements and photos. The tips have referred to area schools in our region. Henrico Police and Henrico County Public Schools are collaborating and working together to ensure a safe learning environment. Henrico Police has increased police presence at the affected schools.www.audacy.com
