FIFA

Is FIFA 22 Cross Platform?

By Carlos Silva
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FIFA 22 will not be available as a cross-platform game. That is as short and sweet an answer can be for the main question on everyone's mind. The game will be the same as it was in FIFA 21, where you will match up with players who are playing the same version of the game that you are.

