NASHVILLE – The Yes on 1 Committee today announced its regional and local leadership team, naming a county chairman in all 95 Tennessee counties. Yes on 1 will advocate for Amendment 1 to place right-to-work in the Tennessee Constitution, which will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. Right-to-work says that Tennesseans cannot be forced to join a union and pay dues in order to get or keep their job.