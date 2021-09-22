Echoes of greatness ahead in Long Beach Historic Formula Atlantic
Long Beach, California’s metamorphosis from ugly port city to destination spot over the last 50 years, due in no small measure to former travel agent Chris Pook’s passion and promotional genius nurturing the LBGP from Formula 5000 to F1 to IndyCar to modern day multi-class extravaganza, makes for a fascinating story — one well told in Gordon Kirby’s 2020 “Chris Pook & the History of the Long Beach GP” (click here to buy in the RACER Store).racer.com
