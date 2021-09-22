Hey Hun, Want To Talk About MLMs?

LuLaRoe, the multi-level-marketing (MLM) company that has recruited tens of thousands of women to peddle its athleisure wear over the past decade, touts itself as an agent of female empowerment. It lures in sellers, many of whom are stay-at-home moms, with the promise of independence, inviting them to “be your own boss,” “achieve your dreams,” and “take back control of your time and your life” by becoming a LuLaRoe retailer, according to one recruitment page. In reality, LuLaRoe thrives not by giving women control, but by wielding it over them—a fact made disturbingly clear in LuLaRich, Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason’s new, four-part Amazon docuseries chronicling how LuLaRoe has abused, manipulated, and exploited its workforce since its inception in 2012.

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO