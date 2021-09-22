CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Hey Hun, Want To Talk About MLMs?

By WAMU 88.5
kmuw.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have been one of the many who were recently glued to their screen watching Amazon’s “LuLaRich” documentary. The series uncovers the rise and fall of the multi-level marketing clothing businessLuLaRoe. The documentary exposed the inner workings of the MLM business model. These companies recruit contractors to sell their...

www.kmuw.org

Comments / 0

Related
UC Daily Campus

I never want to hear you talk about income inequality again

In this article, I will argue through four different frameworks — natural rights, Marxism, social justice and intertemporal egalitarianism — why income inequality should be seen as a nonsense political issue, at least in the United States. By exploring these perspectives, I hope to demonstrate 1) property rights are important;...
SOCIETY
Norwalk Hour

Want to Raise Money Faster? Talk About Yourself

Entrepreneurs are generally comfortable discussing their business models, financials, and marketing strategies in great detail with investors. But their thorough investment pitches rarely include comprehensive information about the founders themselves. That’s because to avoid coming across as self-aggrandizing, many leaders amplify the benefits of the product but don’t emphasize the...
ECONOMY
wagmtv.com

CEOs Talk about Covid in the schools

On this edition of Matter of Law, we discuss people protesting the vaccine mandate and company liability (if any) surrounding that issue. MOL Legal Contributor Luke Rossignol guests to discuss the legalities of this issue. Real Estate Matters 9.7.2021. Updated: 14 hours ago. If you've become a new home owner,...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlm#Businesslularoe
Vice

Why MLMs Like LuLaRoe Are Disturbingly Similar to Cults

LuLaRoe, the multi-level-marketing (MLM) company that has recruited tens of thousands of women to peddle its athleisure wear over the past decade, touts itself as an agent of female empowerment. It lures in sellers, many of whom are stay-at-home moms, with the promise of independence, inviting them to “be your own boss,” “achieve your dreams,” and “take back control of your time and your life” by becoming a LuLaRoe retailer, according to one recruitment page. In reality, LuLaRoe thrives not by giving women control, but by wielding it over them—a fact made disturbingly clear in LuLaRich, Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason’s new, four-part Amazon docuseries chronicling how LuLaRoe has abused, manipulated, and exploited its workforce since its inception in 2012.
APPAREL
joywallet.com

How to Talk to Kids About Money

My preschooler started begging us to buy him things in every store we went it. When we said we couldn’t afford it, he would throw a tantrum and start grabbing stuff off the shelves. (Thanks, Walmart, for displaying those sugar cookies right at eye level for a small distraught child.)
KIDS
unl.edu

Real Talk about Apples Video

Check out our apple video! It includes info on nutrition, selection and harvesting apples plus a recipe demonstration for making Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Apples.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Apparel
24/7 Wall St.

Is Now the Time to Bet on Airbnb?

While the reopening trade has come and gone, there are still companies waiting for their second wind. One analyst believes Airbnb might have to wait a little longer, but the company is positioned very well.
TRAVEL
kmuw.org

A Conundrum Years In The Making, China Is Struggling To Find Workers For Factories

Employers struggling to hire is well-documented in the U.S., but Chinese factories are also struggling to recruit workers. It's part of a long-simmering changes in the Chinese workforce that could lead to higher prices on all kinds of goods produced in Chinese factories. Here's Darian Woods and Emily Feng from NPR's daily business podcast, The Indicator From Planet Money.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy