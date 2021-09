A Taliban official says a roadside bomb has hit a Taliban car in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province wounding at least one person.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing Saturday. The Islamic State group affiliate, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed 12 people.Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said the person wounded in the attack is a municipal worker.An official at Nangarhar provincial hospital said the bomb killed a Taliban militant and wounded seven others, including four civilians. He spoke on condition of anonymity as he...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO