Keep Cozy with One of These Warm Wool Blankets

From cozying up in front of the TV at home to staying warm while being exposed to the elements outside , wool blankets are a natural and proven way to keep heat in and lock out the cold. Wool blankets are made with hollow fibers, which means that even if wool gets wet, it still retains heat. There’s a reason wool has been used for blankets, socks , pants and jackets for hundreds of years — it’s warm and it’s durable.

To make wool blankets affordable, many retailers use a small percentage of synthetic material, which can not only bring down the price but also add a softness to the blanket. There are also high-end 100 percent wool blankets that are often used indoors (with price tags this big, these aren’t the blankets you’ll throw in your trunk for emergencies). We’ve included both options on our list since each blanket comes with its own set of unique properties.

Wool has natural fire-retardant properties and it’s one of the best fabrics for retaining warmth, even in cold and wet weather. Regardless of your conditions, if you need to stay warm, we recommend using a wool blanket.

1. Brooklinen x Pendleton Paths Blanket

BEST OVERALL

When it comes to wool blankets, it doesn’t get much better than a Pendelton and it doesn’t get much more beautiful than the company’s collaboration with Brooklinen. The Paths Blanket is made with rich, vibrant colors that will warm up any space, regardless of how cold it is outside. The year-round blanket pulls in colors from all four seasons and has a cozy finish thanks to its makeup of 82% wool, 18% cotton blend. Measuring 64” by 80”, the wool blanket is made in the U.S. and will last for years.



Buy: Brooklinen x Pendleton Paths Blanket $389.00

2. Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Washable Blanket

RUNNER UP

For the ultimate in (affordable) luxury, we recommend the Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Washable Blanket. The soft and strong wool blanket is available in more than 25 color options, including several flannel patterns. Customers can also choose the size that best fits their needs from Twin to Queen or King. Machine washable and made with a colorfast finish, the Pendelton won’t shrink, fade or pill over time.

Buy: Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Washable Blanket $149.00

3. Utility Solid Bed Blanket by Faribault Woolen Mill

AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL SIZES

For a blanket that you can cozy up with on the couch or make the perfect extra top layer while sleeping, we like the Utility Solid Bed Blanket by Faribault Woolen Mill. Available in navy, gray and burgundy (shown here), the blanket comes in Twin, Queen and King sizes, making it the ideal top layer for your bed. The lightweight blanket is warm and breathable and made in the US using 75% recycled wool.



Buy: Utility Solid Bed Blanket by Faribault Woolen Mill $145.99

4. Organic Cotton & Merino Wool Toddler Blanket by Woolino

BEST FOR KIDS

For a wool blanket that has the softness of cotton and the warmth and breathability of wool, we like the Organic Cotton & Merino Wool Toddler Blanket by Woolino. A beautiful toddler blanket that can go from the crib to the stroller to the car, the silky-soft blanket is the perfect size for tiny snoozers. Available in three beautiful designs, the hypoallergenic blanket is 50% organic cotton, 50% merino wool. We’ve had the Woolino blanket for three years and love that it’s machine washable and still looks new after several spills and trips through the washer.



Buy: Organic Cotton & Merino Wool Toddler Blanket by Woolino $99.99

5. Pure New Wool Blanket by TEKLA

SEVERAL COLORS

Enjoy the comfort of a warm wool blanket with the latest design from Tekla. The 100% pure virgin wool blanket is perfect for cold temperatures and will keep users toasty whether they’re inside or outside. Available in several colors, the blanket features the signature Tekla logo patch and measures 130” by 180”.



Buy: Pure New Wool Blanket by TEKLA $179.00

6. Pendleton National Park Blanket

GREAT FOR OUTDOORS

Made in tribute to the beautiful national parks across the U.S., this special edition Pendelton blanket will keep users warm whether they’re home on the couch or camping in the great outdoors. Available in three designs, the pure virgin wool blanket measures 90” by 80” and weighs just under 7 pounds, giving the blanket a heft that will keep users toasty. The combed finish creates a soft, thick feel for a blanket that will last.



Buy: Pendleton National Park Blanket $269.00

7. L.L. Bean Washable Wool Blanket

SUPER SOFT

For a super soft wool blanket that is perfect for snuggling, there’s the L.L. Bean Washable Wool Blanket. Available in two herringbone styles and four sizes ranging from Twin to King, the yarn-dyed blanket creates a beautiful finish to any bedroom or couch. Made exclusively for L.L. Bean by Pendelton, the blanket is soft and warm with a lightweight finish. The 100% wool blanket has an easy-care, machine washable texture and fine whipstitched hem that helps it last for years.



Buy: L.L. Bean Washable Wool Blanket $209.00

8. Tahoe Climate Beneficial Wool Throw by Coyuchi

ECO-FRIENDLY

Coyuchi is making it easy to get cozy thanks to their massive line of sheets, bedspreads, and yes, wool blankets. The company has recently released their eco-friendly Tahoe Climate Beneficial Wool Throw, which is also available in a full blanket size. The throw is available in three color patterns and is made from 100% Climate Beneficial wool that has been sourced from a ranch in Northern California. The wool is produced and woven under sustainable practices in the U.S. and sent to a dye house that has been in operation since 1869. The heirloom throw, which measures 45” by 72”, has a loose weave that is not only warm but provides a soft and elegant drape.



Buy: Tahoe Climate Beneficial Wool Throw by Coyuchi $248.00

9. Honeycomb Wool Throw Blanket

BEST TEXTURED OPTION

Unless it’s mixed with cotton, wool tends to have a pretty standard texture. Sure, there are varying degrees of softness, but users can typically identify the feel of a wool blanket with their eyes closed. That’s why we’re intrigued by the Honeycomb Wool Throw Blanket from Brooklinen, which has a soft honeycomb texture that is combined with the superior warmth of a wool blanket for a little something different. The blankets are made in Germany and crafted in a mill that is 100 years old. The one-of-a-kind pieces are available in two colors, made from eco-friendly wool sources, measure 60” by 83”, and are uber-comfy.



Buy: Honeycomb Wool Throw Blanket $249.00

10. Personalized Wool Blanket by Jonny’s Sister

BEST GIFT OPTION

Wool blankets are known for their warmth, their softness, and their durability, which makes them a great gift that will last someone for years. Jonny’s Sister sells 100% pure wool blankets that are handcrafted in the UK and can be personalized with names and dates. Ideal for weddings, engagements, birthdays, retirements, Mother and Father’s day, and more, the super-soft blankets are available in four colors and can be purchased with a gift box.



Buy: Personalized Wool Blanket by Jonny’s Sister $118.31

11. Ever Ready First Aid Wool Fire Retardant Blanket

BEST SAFETY BLANKET

Designed to trap body heat even in cold weather, the Ever Ready First Aid Wool Fire Retardant Blanket is modeled after the US military blanket. Great for camping or keeping in your car, the blanket is ideal for emergency situations when a durable and warm blanket can be a lifesaver. The 66” by 90” blanket is 80 percent wool and large enough to cover anyone.

Buy: Ever Ready First Aid Wool Fire Retardant Blanket $24.99

