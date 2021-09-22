CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep Cozy with One of These Warm Wool Blankets

By Allison Bowsher
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRpXu_0c4gxrEu00

From cozying up in front of the TV at home to staying warm while being exposed to the elements outside , wool blankets are a natural and proven way to keep heat in and lock out the cold. Wool blankets are made with hollow fibers, which means that even if wool gets wet, it still retains heat. There’s a reason wool has been used for blankets, socks , pants and jackets for hundreds of years — it’s warm and it’s durable.

To make wool blankets affordable, many retailers use a small percentage of synthetic material, which can not only bring down the price but also add a softness to the blanket. There are also high-end 100 percent wool blankets that are often used indoors (with price tags this big, these aren’t the blankets you’ll throw in your trunk for emergencies). We’ve included both options on our list since each blanket comes with its own set of unique properties.

Wool has natural fire-retardant properties and it’s one of the best fabrics for retaining warmth, even in cold and wet weather. Regardless of your conditions, if you need to stay warm, we recommend using a wool blanket.

1. Brooklinen x Pendleton Paths Blanket

BEST OVERALL

When it comes to wool blankets, it doesn’t get much better than a Pendelton and it doesn’t get much more beautiful than the company’s collaboration with Brooklinen. The Paths Blanket is made with rich, vibrant colors that will warm up any space, regardless of how cold it is outside. The year-round blanket pulls in colors from all four seasons and has a cozy finish thanks to its makeup of 82% wool, 18% cotton blend. Measuring 64” by 80”, the wool blanket is made in the U.S. and will last for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXtdq_0c4gxrEu00


Buy: Brooklinen x Pendleton Paths Blanket $389.00

2. Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Washable Blanket

RUNNER UP

For the ultimate in (affordable) luxury, we recommend the Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Washable Blanket. The soft and strong wool blanket is available in more than 25 color options, including several flannel patterns. Customers can also choose the size that best fits their needs from Twin to Queen or King. Machine washable and made with a colorfast finish, the Pendelton won’t shrink, fade or pill over time.

Buy: Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Washable Blanket $149.00

3. Utility Solid Bed Blanket by Faribault Woolen Mill

AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL SIZES

For a blanket that you can cozy up with on the couch or make the perfect extra top layer while sleeping, we like the Utility Solid Bed Blanket by Faribault Woolen Mill. Available in navy, gray and burgundy (shown here), the blanket comes in Twin, Queen and King sizes, making it the ideal top layer for your bed. The lightweight blanket is warm and breathable and made in the US using 75% recycled wool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgjyn_0c4gxrEu00


Buy: Utility Solid Bed Blanket by Faribault Woolen Mill $145.99

4. Organic Cotton & Merino Wool Toddler Blanket by Woolino

BEST FOR KIDS

For a wool blanket that has the softness of cotton and the warmth and breathability of wool, we like the Organic Cotton & Merino Wool Toddler Blanket by Woolino. A beautiful toddler blanket that can go from the crib to the stroller to the car, the silky-soft blanket is the perfect size for tiny snoozers. Available in three beautiful designs, the hypoallergenic blanket is 50% organic cotton, 50% merino wool. We’ve had the Woolino blanket for three years and love that it’s machine washable and still looks new after several spills and trips through the washer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xprx_0c4gxrEu00


Buy: Organic Cotton & Merino Wool Toddler Blanket by Woolino $99.99

5. Pure New Wool Blanket by TEKLA

SEVERAL COLORS

Enjoy the comfort of a warm wool blanket with the latest design from Tekla. The 100% pure virgin wool blanket is perfect for cold temperatures and will keep users toasty whether they’re inside or outside. Available in several colors, the blanket features the signature Tekla logo patch and measures 130” by 180”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuJsb_0c4gxrEu00


Buy: Pure New Wool Blanket by TEKLA $179.00

6. Pendleton National Park Blanket

GREAT FOR OUTDOORS

Made in tribute to the beautiful national parks across the U.S., this special edition Pendelton blanket will keep users warm whether they’re home on the couch or camping in the great outdoors. Available in three designs, the pure virgin wool blanket measures 90” by 80” and weighs just under 7 pounds, giving the blanket a heft that will keep users toasty. The combed finish creates a soft, thick feel for a blanket that will last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069oqn_0c4gxrEu00


Buy: Pendleton National Park Blanket $269.00

7. L.L. Bean Washable Wool Blanket

SUPER SOFT

For a super soft wool blanket that is perfect for snuggling, there’s the L.L. Bean Washable Wool Blanket. Available in two herringbone styles and four sizes ranging from Twin to King, the yarn-dyed blanket creates a beautiful finish to any bedroom or couch. Made exclusively for L.L. Bean by Pendelton, the blanket is soft and warm with a lightweight finish. The 100% wool blanket has an easy-care, machine washable texture and fine whipstitched hem that helps it last for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c633Q_0c4gxrEu00


Buy: L.L. Bean Washable Wool Blanket $209.00

8. Tahoe Climate Beneficial Wool Throw by Coyuchi

ECO-FRIENDLY

Coyuchi is making it easy to get cozy thanks to their massive line of sheets, bedspreads, and yes, wool blankets. The company has recently released their eco-friendly Tahoe Climate Beneficial Wool Throw, which is also available in a full blanket size. The throw is available in three color patterns and is made from 100% Climate Beneficial wool that has been sourced from a ranch in Northern California. The wool is produced and woven under sustainable practices in the U.S. and sent to a dye house that has been in operation since 1869. The heirloom throw, which measures 45” by 72”, has a loose weave that is not only warm but provides a soft and elegant drape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4fjG_0c4gxrEu00


Buy: Tahoe Climate Beneficial Wool Throw by Coyuchi $248.00

9. Honeycomb Wool Throw Blanket

BEST TEXTURED OPTION

Unless it’s mixed with cotton, wool tends to have a pretty standard texture. Sure, there are varying degrees of softness, but users can typically identify the feel of a wool blanket with their eyes closed. That’s why we’re intrigued by the Honeycomb Wool Throw Blanket from Brooklinen, which has a soft honeycomb texture that is combined with the superior warmth of a wool blanket for a little something different. The blankets are made in Germany and crafted in a mill that is 100 years old. The one-of-a-kind pieces are available in two colors, made from eco-friendly wool sources, measure 60” by 83”, and are uber-comfy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivrbz_0c4gxrEu00


Buy: Honeycomb Wool Throw Blanket $249.00

10. Personalized Wool Blanket by Jonny’s Sister

BEST GIFT OPTION

Wool blankets are known for their warmth, their softness, and their durability, which makes them a great gift that will last someone for years. Jonny’s Sister sells 100% pure wool blankets that are handcrafted in the UK and can be personalized with names and dates. Ideal for weddings, engagements, birthdays, retirements, Mother and Father’s day, and more, the super-soft blankets are available in four colors and can be purchased with a gift box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwco1_0c4gxrEu00


Buy: Personalized Wool Blanket by Jonny’s Sister $118.31

11. Ever Ready First Aid Wool Fire Retardant Blanket

BEST SAFETY BLANKET

Designed to trap body heat even in cold weather, the Ever Ready First Aid Wool Fire Retardant Blanket is modeled after the US military blanket. Great for camping or keeping in your car, the blanket is ideal for emergency situations when a durable and warm blanket can be a lifesaver. The 66” by 90” blanket is 80 percent wool and large enough to cover anyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cuUu_0c4gxrEu00

Buy: Ever Ready First Aid Wool Fire Retardant Blanket $24.99

SPY connects you with the latest top-rated products in tech, style, grooming, fitness and home essentials. Our expert team of editors and product reviewers have researched and vetted over 100,000+ products to bring you only those worth your money. Our job is to do the research for you so you can spend time enjoying your purchase rather than shopping for it. Most importantly: We never recommend a product or service we wouldn't buy ourselves.

SPY

The Best Wool Sweaters for Men

Athletic apparel companies are constantly competing to make the most innovative performance fabrics, prioritizing properties like moisture-wicking, breathability and stretch. But truthfully, they can’t compete with nature’s performance fabric, which is wool. Wool is naturally odor-resistant, temperature-regulating and elastic. Wool can be used for everything from sweatpants to suits, but the most classic use for wool is for making knitwear. That’s why as the weather (gradually) cools, it’s time to stock up on the best wool sweaters for men. Wool consists of fibers shorn from animals, primarily sheep, but also goats, alpacas and other animals — that’s why wool can vary...
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

Cozy Up Your Space for Fall with These Warm and Fuzzy Rugs (Bonus: They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Every fall, without fail, I swap out the textures in my home. Those breezy, light throw blankets and quilts get exchanged for the cozy, soft, and oh-so-warm comforters and duvets. You’ll see me do the same thing with my sweats. I’m all about the flannel as soon as the temps dip below 60 degrees. But do you know what element I haven’t switched out in my home yet? Rugs! In fact, I’ve never even thought about it — that is, until I saw the offerings from the Rugs USA flash sale that’s running right now. The brand is currently slashing up to 75 percent off of select rugs, including shag and wool styles that are just the thing for the change in seasons.
SHOPPING
petguide.com

Best Warm and Cozy Gifts for Dogs

The days are shorter and the temps are dropping, but there are lots of products that can make sure your dog stays nice and toasty all winter long. Here are our top pet products for a warm and cozy holiday season. It’s no secret that I hate the cold. HATE...
PETS
Well+Good

10 Best ‘Shackets’ for Cozy Fall Layering

Dressing for fall isn't always easy. As the weather cools down, mornings and evenings might call for warmer clothes and even jackets or coats. But by the time the sun comes out, anything too heavy just gets uncomfortable. A portmanteau of the words "shirt" and "jacket," the perfect item for...
APPAREL
themanual.com

The 10 Best Puffer Jackets for Men To Keep Warm This Fall and Winter

Pack up your short shorts and break your best boots out of storage, because autumn is officially upon us. You know what that means: The frigid winds and arctic chill of winter won’t be long to follow. Not to mention the precipitation, snow, sleet, hail, and “wintry mix” all very much included. And when the time comes, you won’t find a better defense from the cold than one of the season’s best puffer jackets.
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Shoe Racks You Need For Organizing Your Footwear

From resituating the way you place canned goods on your kitchen shelves to taking the time to place a lid on every rogue Tupperware tub in that one cabinet, good organization is key when it comes to feeling cozy and altogether in your own home. And in this equation, footwear is no exception. For this reason, investing in one of the best shoe racks is key when creating an organized home. If you’re anything like us, you’ve tried several ways over several years to organize footwear inside your home, and without much success. The floor of your closet doesn’t cut it...
APPAREL
SPY

Try These Soundproofing Hacks To Give You the Peace and Quiet You Desire

The best soundproofing materials can be extremely handy when it comes to creating your ideal home. A lot of people forget that a house is more than just what you see, it’s what you feel and hear, too. It’s easy to take in the aesthetic features of a property. However, one crucially important, yet often ignored aspect of putting together a great place to be is knowing how noisy the neighbors really are, or whether there are other noise-producing distractions that may limit your everyday enjoyment. Things like people talking late into the evening, a television loudly playing a top-rated Hollywood...
ELECTRONICS
People

These Celeb-Favorite Cozy Throw Blankets Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack — and You Can Save Up to 40%

If your fall plans include wrapping up in a super soft blanket as the weather starts to cool down, we suggest heading to Nordstrom Rack. The retailer currently has incredible deals on ultra-cozy throws from Barefoot Dreams — a popular brand that Kate Hudson, Shay Mitchell, Kourtney Kardashian, and more celebrities have given their stamp of approval on. Known for its comfortable blankets and loungewear, the brand's high-quality offerings typically come with high price tags, too. So you don't want to miss out on these Barefoot Dreams throw deals that include savings of up to 40 percent.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Weighted Blankets Burn Away Anxiety. Here Are the 8 Best Ones to Buy

Sleep is an integral part of immunity, and yet, trouble sleeping is something we’re likely all struggling with. If your mind starts racing as soon as your head hits the pillow, a weighted blanket could be your solution. The calming effect of the weight will slow things down, comfort you while keeping cozy. They feel like a hug, so whether you can’t remember the last time you had human contact or you’re getting sick of hugging your S.O., this blanket can help you.
ELECTRONICS
goodmorningamerica.com

10 pumpkin décor ideas to keep your home cozy this fall

It's just about that time to pull out your cozy flannel blanket and light your favorite pumpkin spice candle. With the fall season just a few days away, there are tons of ways to decorate your space without breaking the bank. From a new pumpkin shower curtain to eye-catching handmade...
HOME & GARDEN
mymodernmet.com

World’s Largest Tree Is Wrapped in Protective Foil Blanket To Keep It Safe From Wildfires

The monumental General Sherman is the world’s largest tree (by volume) and is located in California’s Sequoia National Park. At 275 feet high and over 36 feet in diameter, the tree is taller than the Statue of Liberty and truly a sight to behold—but it’s also in danger. As wildfires rage in the state, General Sherman has been wrapped in aluminum-based burn-resistant materials in order to protect it from the nearby flames.
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

SPY

