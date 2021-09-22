Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne maintains close ties to Penn State

Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne speaks with the media following practice on March 2, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

When Ricky Rahne got his first career win as a head coach against Hampton on Sept. 11, notes poured in from Pennsylvania.

Old Dominion’s second-year coach, a former offensive coordinator at Penn State, heard from many of the players and coaches he worked with in State College.

Tellingly, though, Rahne already had heard from many of those same people a week earlier, after a 42-10 loss at Wake Forest in his debut with the Monarchs. And that, Rahne said, speaks to the depth of the bonds he maintains at his former school.

Rahne, who worked at Penn State in various capacities from 2014-19, remains close with Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin, as well as several members of Franklin’s staff and dozens of current and former Penn State players.

That many of them reached out after his first loss, Rahne said, was a big deal.

“I think that’s probably more important, that the people I’m talking about aren’t just going to be there for you when you win,” said Rahne, whose team has a non-conference home game Saturday against Buffalo. “It’s easy to be there for somebody when they win. It’s a lot different to be there for somebody on the Tuesday after your first loss, right?”

The Monarchs (1-2), who lost 45-17 at Liberty last week, have a decidedly Penn State flavor. Rahne hired several former Nittany Lions assistants after accepting the ODU job in December 2019, and tight end Zack Kuntz, who leads ODU with 10 receptions for 140 yards, followed Rahne here.

The system run by Monarchs offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, a former offensive analyst at Penn State, wasn’t hard for Kuntz to grasp.

“It’s very similar,” the 6-foot-8, 245-pound Kuntz said. “Obviously, a couple of different tweaks here and there with Coach Campbell.

“Being familiar with some of the terminology has been really helpful.”

Rahne said he keeps up with Penn State’s scores and statistics, rooting for players and friends on the staff. He also worked for Franklin at Vanderbilt for three years, and Rahne’s relationship with one Nittany Lions staffer goes back to Rahne’s days as a graduate assistant at Kansas State, in 2006.

“You build some bonds that are not going to go away just because you leave,” Rahne said. “You’re with those people forever.”

Kuntz called his decision to transfer to ODU “a no-brainer,” citing his relationship with the coaches and their level of care for players. Still, he said it was a tough decision to leave Penn State.

“I love those guys over there,” Kuntz said. “Most of my boys are still there playing.”

For Rahne, 41, the deep connections come with a price he’s willing to pay.

“I’ve already got invites to a few weddings this summer from some other guys and that sort of thing, which is horrifying at the same time because that just means you’re getting really old,” he said, laughing. “I probably get a few more wedding invitations than I used to because they think I’m a head coach, like I make more money. They think they’re going to get a better sterling silver tea set that they’re never going to use out of it. In general, I’m going to keep up with those people forever.”

Signs of progress

At Liberty, the Monarchs were held to 201 yards of total offense, including just 67 rushing. That came a week after they set a school record with 358 rushing yards against Hampton.

Against the Flames, ODU showed flashes of offensive competency in the first half before being shut out in the second. Both of the Monarchs’ touchdowns came within six minutes of each other late in the second quarter.

“We’ve just got to be more consistent across the board,” Rahne said. “That’s on all three phases.”

Kuntz, who caught his first career touchdown pass Saturday, was encouraged by the flashes.

“We’re critical of ourselves in the things that we’re doing, and we know the things that each of us can individually do to improve,” he said. “And I know we’ll do those things moving forward, so I’m really excited how the offense is trending.”

Blue Saturday

For the first time, ODU will wear head-to-toe “Hudson Blue” uniforms against Buffalo.

The shade of baby blue is similar to that worn at North Carolina, but it’s not the same. The school named the color after longtime sports information director Carol Hudson, who retired in 2015 after more than 40 years at the school.

“I think it’s a great look,” Rahne said. “I think our guys look great in it. I think they’re very excited about it, but after 2½ seconds, you don’t remember what jersey you’re in anymore. You’re in a dogfight, and you know you’re playing against a good football team in Buffalo.”

Junior safety R.T. Johnson echoed Rahne.

“For it to be our first time wearing it, we’re all excited,” Johnson said. “And we’re trying to get a ‘W’ in it.”

Every other athletic team at ODU has donned similar garb.

Rahne and his staff will wear Navy blue shirts, he said, to stand out from the players.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to go out there and play in an Old Dominion color and rock it,” Rahne said. “I’m upset that I don’t get to wear it. I think it would bring out my eyes.”

Like a teacher

With his team through a quarter of the regular season, Rahne was asked to give it a grade.

He didn’t bite.

“Maybe I’m biased on this, but just like anybody else, incomplete,” he said.

Rahne said he’d look back at the end of the season and evaluate.

“Until that point, I’m probably not going to be willing to give a grade,” he said. “And I would hope that the professors and teachers on our campus allow our guys to improve throughout the season as well.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com