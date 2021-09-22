Ad of the Day
New research from the Ad Council shows that one in five young adults are unsure about getting a Covid-19 vaccine and the same percentage of parents of kids ages 12-17 haven’t yet decided if they want to vaccinate their kids against the disease. A new campaign running as part of the Ad Council and Covid Collaborative’s “It’s Up to You” vaccine education initiative is targeting those groups with PSAs to encourage them to protect themselves and their families.www.adweek.com
