Ad of the Day

Learning how to read isn’t something that happens in a day. It’s a skill that takes a long time to develop. It comes second-nature to adults, but to your three-year-old or five-year-old letters and words look like total gibberish. Like explaining simple concepts to kids, like patterns, is more deceptively difficult than it seems, teaching your kids how to read can be a challenge. That’s why beginner reading books exist. They’re structured specifically for someone who has never read before. They break short three-letter words down phonetically, teaching your kids how to learn to pronounce words that they don’t know....

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO