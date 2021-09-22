Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Information

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, in partnership with Bally Sports South, today announced the team's television broadcasters and broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 season. Bally Sports South will carry two of the Hurricanes' four preseason games and 74 of their 82 regular-season games in 2021-22. The Bally Sports South broadcast team will remain the same this season. Mike Maniscalco enters his second full season handling play-by-play duties, and former professional goaltender Tripp Tracy will provide analysis in his 23rd year in the broadcast booth. Abby Labar enters her second season as the in-game reporter and host of the network's pre- and post-game flagship show, Hurricanes LIVE, where she will be joined by former Hurricanes player Shane Willis, now in his ninth year as an analyst.