Books & Literature

Daytime Book Club: “Make Your Mark” by Jose Castillo

By Amy Lynn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJHL) Author Jose Castillo joins us to talk about his children’s book titled “Make Your Mark”. He also tells us about the story behind the book and encourages everyone to find their inner artist. For more information visit www.ThinkFlavor.com/MakeYourMark.

