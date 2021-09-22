Bales of fun to be had this fall

I always love the changing leaf colors, cooler temperatures and earlier sunsets. I also like the holidays that happen in the Fall, particularly Halloween. As I have mentioned before, my wife sort of makes a career out of that one. She’s an artist and while a lot of other artists put their efforts into making Christmas sales, she’s one season ahead of them making funny little skulls that light up, haunted houses and spooky jewelry. Once October hits, she heads into her costume room (yes, she has an entire costume room, not just a closet) and wears something different every day or night she goes out with her wares to sell. All of her costumes have some kind of name too. It gets a little confusing for me around here when she starts asking if she should wear her “Sponge Bath Betty” outfit or the “Voodoo Magic” one. Yeah, she’s got about a hundred of these.Keeping track of what all of them are is kind of mind boggling.