CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

How the CCSO’s ‘station dog’ is more than just a welcome addition – he’s helping with mental health and wellbeing

claysheriff.com
 5 days ago

A cry for help. A barricaded subject. A stolen vehicle recovery with a short pursuit. Complicated investigations. Uncooperative inmates. Extensive and detailed public records requests. That’s what members of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office handled over the course of several days. That’s not uncommon in law enforcement, though. In fact, it’s what CCSO’s members face almost daily.

www.claysheriff.com

Comments / 0

Related
claysheriff.com

Meet JP – the CCSO’s newest four-legged addition

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition – a gray Labradoodle named JP. The call to serve doesn’t come without its mental and physical toll – and that’s something Sheriff Michelle Cook understands. That’s why she arranged for an agency station dog. “A member who is healthy both mentally and physically gives better customer service,” Cook explained, “Studies have shown the beneficial impact of dogs with our military. It made sense that this positive impact would be seen in law enforcement.”
CLAY COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dreddsinfo.com

Mother Attacks Mountain Lion After It Drags Her Five-Year-Old Son Across Lawn

A California mother held nothing back after attacking a mountain lion with her bare hands when she saw the big cat dragging her son across their front lawn. The incident took place in Calabasas on Thursday when the woman spotted the mountain lion attacking her five-year-old son while he was playing near his home.
ANIMALS
manninglive.com

Orangeburg Sheriff's office brings down murder suspect with CCSO help

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a suspect has been taken into custody Wednesday night after a fatal shooting at a Santee residence. “This was an absolutely and undeniable senseless act,” the sheriff said. “There was no reason in this world to justify this shooting.”. Ravenell said 51-year-old Richard Amous has...
SANTEE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Voice of America

How a Dog Turned Lawyer's Life Upside Down and Helped Thousands

In 2009, Mirah Horowitz was an ambitious lawyer working in the U.S. Senate. However, she felt lonely and decided to foster a dog. A black lab Sparkie became Horоwitz’s first rescue dog and seemed to effortlessly change her whole life. Liliya Anisimova has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera:...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Cook
BBC

'There's no emergency service for mental health'

"It's fair to say there's no emergency service for mental health". Sitting in the control room in Cwmbran, Kirstin Major helps Gwent Police call handlers as they speak to families concerned about their loved ones. Ms Major is one of five mental health professionals who have been employed by the...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Chicago

A Day After Plainfield Mom Told CBS 2 She Was Keeping Her Special-Needs Son At Home Because Of School Bus Driver Shortage And Long Commute, District 202 Contacts Her With Solutions

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A day after a Plainfield mother told CBS 2 she was keeping her special-needs son home from school because a bus driver shortage had stretched the commute time to four hours, the school district emailed her offering solutions. Mikey Cataudella, 21, has autism, and staying home from his therapeutic day school for the last week has been difficult. His mom, Lorrie Cataudella, said keeping her nonverbal son home became the only option after his bus ride skyrocketed to four hours a day. The reason is that critical shortage of bus drivers in Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202,...
PLAINFIELD, IL
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
claysheriff.com

County-wide Hammer and Hope event brought organizations, services together for individuals battling addiction

CLAY HILL, FL – Illegal drugs are not specific to just one community. In our community, however, more than 20 local organizations and agencies are collaborating to break the cycle and help families affected by drug addiction. Operation Hammer and Hope combines focused enforcement efforts against drug dealers, with dozens of free wrap-around services to Clay Hill and Middleburg families struggling with addiction issues. We hope this free event will be the first of an ongoing partnership and community outreach effort.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Dog#Wellbeing#Service Dogs#Police Stations#Ccso#Justice Patrol#K9s For Warriors#American#K9s#First Responder Community
yoursun.com

CCSO to start mental health strike team

MURDOCK — Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell created a new emergency response team to handle frequent mental health calls. The new plan was presented to Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday in hopes of gaining support for future funding. Prummell expects the first two teams to start work in late October. Commissioners...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Friend Reports Brian Laundrie Left House Without Cellphone or Wallet

Sources close to the family of Brian Laundrie are revealing pertinent information that could aid in the search for the person of interest. Since Laundrie went missing, the FBI and Florida police have yet to find any sign of the 23-year-old following the death of Gabby Petito. So far, authorities have thoroughly searched the Carlton Reserve. However, after a week of searching, they haven’t found any trace that Laundrie its 25,000-acre swampland. As a result, they’re taking a closer look at any tips they’ve received about Laundrie prior to and after his disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

12-Year-Old Richland Hills Girl Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 12-year-old Richland Hills girl has died after a fentanyl overdose, and police said they’re investigating the death. Elliana Martinez was found dead at a home on Jennifer Drive on May 31, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The agency lists her cause of...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Denver

Searchers Suspend Efforts To Locate Missing 14er Hiker Vaughn Fetzer

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Citing safety risk to personnel, Alamosa Volunteer Search And Rescue (AVSAR) leadership announced the suspension of search operations after four days of scouring the area around Blanca Peak to find a missing hiker. Durango resident Vaughn Fetzer, 57, was last heard from Sept. 18. He is believed to have attempted a summit of the 14,344-foot mountain by himself. Vaughn Fetzer (credit: Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue/Facebook) Thursday, AVSAR “made the very difficult decision” to take search teams out of the field until new information about Vaughn’s disappearance is obtained. (credit: Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue/Facebook) “AVSAR conducted this mission up...
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
wdhn.com

New screening program helping children’s mental health

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new program at Spectracare Health Systems will allow counselors to further asses mental health needs in children. The Early and Periodic Screening Diagnostic and Treatment service was created to help youth and young adults with mental health needs and their families to succeed at home and in school.
DOTHAN, AL
claysheriff.com

Man charged following a rare DMT lab uncovered in Keystone Heights home

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL – An investigation ended with a rare DMT lab shut down and a Clay County man facing multiple charges. The investigation began with two border seizures of Mescaline by Homeland Security Investigations. Mescaline is a Schedule I narcotic with hallucinogenic effects. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office serves on a task force with HSI, and we became involved when it was discovered that the intercepted shipments were scheduled for delivery to a home on Deer Springs Road in Keystone Heights.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy