A free training event is coming up focusing on ways to approach individuals who might be having suicidal thoughts. The Veterans Affairs – S.A.V.E. stands for Signs of suicidal behavior, Asking the question “Are you thinking of killing yourself?,” Validating the person’s experience and Encouraging treatment and Expediting referrals. The program will be held on Monday at the Sanctuary in Jefferson from 5:30-7pm. The event is co-sponsored by the Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition and Lori Reynolds says this program is a basic risk assessment training where people can look for suicidal ideation and mental health concerns, along with asking the right questions to assess that person’s risk level, and how to get them the proper resources for help.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO