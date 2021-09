A high school senior in Frisco has a long list of credits to her name - author, tutor, philanthropist - and she's using her talents for something good. Shreya Bhandari published her own math book. "Addition Workbook For Kids" promises to "give students all the practice they need in order to excel" and is sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble. It wasn't enough, though, for Shreya to write and publish the book. The student at Independence High School wanted to share her passion for education.

FRISCO, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO