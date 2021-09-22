CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explainer - Here's What We Know About How U.S. Will Lift Travel Restrictions

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration plans to ease in early November COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions that have barred people from much of the world from entering the United States starting in early 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still must issue a formal order...

