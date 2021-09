WICHITA – The Wind Surge ended their season after a Game 3 loss to Northwest Arkansas in the championship series. The Wind Surge were the first ones on the board in the bottom of the second inning. Jermaine Palacios led off the inning with a deep blast to left field. Palacios’ second home run of the championship series traveled 405 feet at 107 miles per hour and the Surge took the early 1-0 lead. Later in the bottom of the third, after the Naturals tied the game at 1-1 off a Clay Dungan sacrifice fly, Stevie Berman was on third with Roy Morales at the plate. Morales hit a drive to right field and Berman tagged from third looking to give Wichita the lead back. Right fielder Seuly Matis made an excellent throw from the right field line to throw out Berman at the plate and preserve the tie.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO