COVID–19 Infections Continue to Sweep Across the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – One fatality, 65 hospitalized, and a number of new COVID-19 infections were reported by San Angelo Health officials Wednesday.

The following is the complete COVID-19 report published by San Angelo Health Department.

Total positive infections: 23,894

Active infections: 1,305

Currently hospitalized: 65

New positives infections: 56

Fatalities: 1 Male, 60s, Upton County: unvaccinated



This brings the total COVID-19 fatalities count in Tom Green County to 407: 266 from Tom Green County and 141 from other counties.

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 66 White TGC PCR Male 25 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 35 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 61 White TGC PCR

Informe COVID-19 del 21 de septiembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 23894

Casos activos: 1305

Actualmente hospitalizados: 65

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 56

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

Hombre, 60s, condado de Upton: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 407: 266 del condado de Tom Green y 141 de otros condados.