COVID–19 Infections Continue to Sweep Across the Concho Valley

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FT69_0c4guval00

SAN ANGELO – One fatality, 65 hospitalized, and a number of new COVID-19 infections were reported by San Angelo Health officials Wednesday.

The following is the complete COVID-19 report published by San Angelo Health Department.

September 22, 2021 COVID-19 report
  • Total positive infections: 23,894
  • Active infections: 1,305
  • Currently hospitalized: 65
  • New positives infections: 56
  • Fatalities: 1
    • Male, 60s, Upton County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19 fatalities count in Tom Green County to 407: 266 from Tom Green County and 141 from other counties.

Gender
Age
Race/ethnicity
County of Residence
Type of Test
Male 66 White TGC PCR
Male 25 Hispanic TGC PCR
Female 35 Hispanic TGC PCR
Male 61 White TGC PCR
Informe COVID-19 del 21 de septiembre de 2021
  • Total de casos positivos: 23894
  • Casos activos: 1305
  • Actualmente hospitalizados: 65
  • Nuevos positivos para hoy: 56

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

  • Hombre, 60s, condado de Upton: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 407: 266 del condado de Tom Green y 141 de otros condados.

Community Policy