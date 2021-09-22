COVID–19 Infections Continue to Sweep Across the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – One fatality, 65 hospitalized, and a number of new COVID-19 infections were reported by San Angelo Health officials Wednesday.
The following is the complete COVID-19 report published by San Angelo Health Department.
September 22, 2021 COVID-19 report
- Total positive infections: 23,894
- Active infections: 1,305
- Currently hospitalized: 65
- New positives infections: 56
- Fatalities: 1
- Male, 60s, Upton County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19 fatalities count in Tom Green County to 407: 266 from Tom Green County and 141 from other counties.
Gender
Age
Race/ethnicity
County of Residence
Type of Test
|Male
|66
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|25
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|61
|White
|TGC
|PCR
Informe COVID-19 del 21 de septiembre de 2021
- Total de casos positivos: 23894
- Casos activos: 1305
- Actualmente hospitalizados: 65
- Nuevos positivos para hoy: 56
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
- Hombre, 60s, condado de Upton: no vacunado
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 407: 266 del condado de Tom Green y 141 de otros condados.
