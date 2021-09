Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo knows that this Sunday’s north London derby is not just “another game”.Spurs travel down the Seven Sisters Road to take on Arsenal aiming for a first Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium since 2010.Neither Nuno’s team nor the Gunners are currently competing at a level they have in recent seasons, but the rivalry is a fierce one and it remains one of the biggest fixtures of the campaign.“It’s not another game. It’s a special game,” Nuno said. “A special game for us, a special game for our fans. It’s going to be a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO