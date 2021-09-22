CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Night Hosts Come Together For 'Climate Night'

By John Sileo
celebritypage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday night, the biggest names in Late Night television are teaming up. That's right, seven late night hosts are coming together to raise awareness for climate change. The tagline for "Climate Night" is " 7 shows. 1 planet. Hot enough for you?" Things are definitely heating up, with a line up like this. Although the subject matter is quite serious, there will no doubt be a lot of humor involved. As the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine. The hosts that are participating include: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Samantha Bee, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Seth Meyers, and Trevor Noah. Respectively, they are the hosts of NBC's The Tonight Show, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, TBS's Full Frontal, CBS's The Late Show, CBS's The Late Late Show, NBC's Late Night, and Comedy Central's The Daily Show.

#The Late Late Show#Late Night Television#Nbc#Abc#Tbs#Full Frontal#Cbs#Comedy Central
