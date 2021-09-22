CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Owls week 2 recap: Singletary shines in big win

By Kevin Fielder
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a relatively successful opening week for former Florida Atlantic players, week 2 was even better for a few of the Owls. Although only three former Owls came away with wins - Devin Singletary (Buffalo Bills), Harrison Bryant (Cleveland Browns), Azeez Al-Shaair (San Francisco 49ers) - all but two Owl alum saw themselves earn starts, and Harrison Bryant - one who did not earn the start - still earned over 50 percent of his teams snaps and made a large impact on his team's victory.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

NFL Owls Week 1 Recap: Multiple Owls impress

While last Thursday may have been the official start for the NFL season, Sunday was the start for former Florida Atlantic Owls to make their names heard in the NFL. Over the last few seasons, multiple former Owls have seen success in the NFL, not just making their team's active rosters but making actual impacts during game weeks. Players like tight end Harrison Bryant (Cleveland Browns), running back Devin Singletary (Buffalo Bills) have had positive impacts on their team's offense, while Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) used a strong 2020 season to cash in during NFL free agency.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Flex Rankings Week 3: Are Nelson Agholor, Devin Singletary in play?

One of the toughest elements of setting a fantasy football lineup is getting your flex rankings right, so who should you be looking at for that spot in Week 3? Which RBs, WRs, and TEs should you consider starting in that all-important flex spot, and who should be left on the bench?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Florida Atlantic#Super Bowl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Fau#Fox
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
People

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Pat Bonds with Granddaughter Sterling, 6 Months, at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes recently told PEOPLE that he has been "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling" Patrick Mahomes' support system is there to cheer him on. On Friday, the NFL star's fiancée Brittany Matthews shared photos on her Instagram Story featuring their baby daughter Sterling Skye, 6 months, at the Kansas City Chiefs pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings, which they won 28-25.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy’s quote on Justin Fields won’t help his case

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is facing some serious criticism for his comments after playing quarterback Andy Dalton over Justin Fields against the Los Angeles Rams. The Chicago Bears lost on Sunday night 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams. One of their touchdowns came from a three-yard rush by rookie quarterback Justin Fields late in the third quarter.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy