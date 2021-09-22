NFL Owls week 2 recap: Singletary shines in big win
After a relatively successful opening week for former Florida Atlantic players, week 2 was even better for a few of the Owls. Although only three former Owls came away with wins - Devin Singletary (Buffalo Bills), Harrison Bryant (Cleveland Browns), Azeez Al-Shaair (San Francisco 49ers) - all but two Owl alum saw themselves earn starts, and Harrison Bryant - one who did not earn the start - still earned over 50 percent of his teams snaps and made a large impact on his team's victory.247sports.com
