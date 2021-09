Finally, the cat is out of the bag. The Haseen Dillruba writer Kanika Dhillon confirmed on Twitter that Shah Rukh Khan is indeed working in Rajkumar Hirani’s film next. She shared a TOI article and exclaimed, “Yes! Super excited for my next film! Cos am working with all the people I love n adore!This one is super special!” She tagged SRK, Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. So for an SRK fan, it’s a triple bonanza. He is already begun shooting Pathan and Atlee’s movie. Now Hirani’s one got confirmed as well. There are a lot of rumours floating about the film and today, we have compiled five of the most interesting ones. From Don 3 to a Rajkumar Hirani Film, Every Project Shah Rukh Khan Is Rumoured to Star In!

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO