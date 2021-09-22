CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Man says Childers Enterprises employee responsible for car accident

By Kyla Asbury
West Virginia Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCETON — A man is suing Childers Enterprises claiming one of its employees caused a car accident. Caleb Plummer was also named as a defendant in the suit. Joshua Wyatt was operating a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica on U.S. 19 near Lashmeet when Plummer, who was operating a vehicle while doing deliveries for Childers, didn't stop at a stop sign and struck Wyatt, according to a complaint filed in Mercer Circuit Court.

wvrecord.com

