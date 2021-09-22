CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBSN Is Being Renamed CBS News, And Will Move to Former CBS This Morning Studio

Cover picture for the articleNews networks are continuing to put significant resources into their streaming news efforts, and that includes the network that started it all: CBS News. CBSN, which launched all the way back in 2014 with Jeff Glor as its lead anchor, is being renamed CBS News later this year and will use the former CBS This Morning studio as its new streaming studio. CBS’ weekday and Saturday morning shows recently moved to a Times Square studio, and, like CBSN, also experienced name changes (CBS This Morning became CBS Mornings and CBS This Morning: Saturday became CBS Saturday Morning).

