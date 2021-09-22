Justin Fields officially announced as Bears' Week 3 starter by Matt Nagy
Bears coach Matt Nagy officially named Justin Fields the team's starting quarterback in Week 3 against the Browns. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Andy Dalton is battling a bone bruise in his knee, so the Bears are moving forward with Fields. If he plays well then there's a chance he never gives the job back to Dalton. Nick Foles will be the team's backup against Cleveland. Fields has the rushing upside to be worthy of streaming consideration this weekend.www.fantasypros.com
