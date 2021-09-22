7 Used Luxury SUVs With Abysmal Reliability Ratings

You want a luxury SUV, but you don’t want to pay too much for it. It’s completely understandable, but is it possible? It can be if you buy a used luxury SUV. Used SUVs typically come with a lower price than new (though that isn’t always the case, especially now). At the same time, used SUVs have less unknown about the model, meaning there should be few model-wide problems surprising you later on. Just make sure that when you’re car shopping you run a history vehicle report, take a test drive, and bring your potential purchase to an independent mechanice. These are some of the most affordable used luxury SUVs you can buy right now.

BUYING CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO