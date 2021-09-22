CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa OUT with fractured ribs after further testing

By Patrick Dowd
tdalabamamag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter promising results on Monday, the Miami Dolphins have now gathered new information on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and it’s not what it wanted to hear. On Monday, head coach Brian Flores announced to the media that after further testing the team has found that Tagovailoa has in fact suffered fractured ribs. He has now been downgraded to OUT for next Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with rib injury in crushing divisional loss to Bills in home opener

Not only did the Miami Dolphins lose a big divisional game against the rival Buffalo Bills — they lost their quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury and was carted off the field during the first quarter of the Dolphins’ 35-0 loss in their home opener and Week 2 AFC East matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was ruled out to return to Sunday’s defeat at Hard Rock Stadium by the ...
NFL
raiderramble.com

Raiderdamus’ Friday Foretelling: Raiders vs. Dolphins

The following is a work of satire and humor. It may contain offensive or indecent language and as a result should not be read by anyone. In any case, let’s take a look at the upcoming matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins. The Return of Raiderdamus. Greetings,...
NFL
#Alabama Football#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Buffalo Bills
