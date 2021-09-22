Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa OUT with fractured ribs after further testing
After promising results on Monday, the Miami Dolphins have now gathered new information on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and it’s not what it wanted to hear. On Monday, head coach Brian Flores announced to the media that after further testing the team has found that Tagovailoa has in fact suffered fractured ribs. He has now been downgraded to OUT for next Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.tdalabamamag.com
